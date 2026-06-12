Notion Is Migrating to SwiftUI, Apple Confirms at WWDC

Apple this week confirmed that Notion is migrating its user interface to SwiftUI, citing the app's desire for greater performance and UI consistency than its existing web-based stack can deliver.



Notion is a productivity app that combines notes, documents, databases, and project management tools in one place. Users can create pages containing text, tables, kanban boards, calendars, and more, and organize them in a flexible hierarchy.

The announcement was made during Apple's SwiftUI segment during its Platforms State of the Union, where Notion was used as a flagship example of an app moving away from cross-platform and web technologies to native Apple frameworks. The callout was clearly deliberate; Notion is one of the most widely used productivity apps on the Mac, and has long been criticized for the sluggishness that comes with its Electron-based architecture.

This is not Notion's first step toward native. Notion had already been gradually moving its iOS and Android apps away from web-based rendering in 2025, with most of the mobile experience now running natively except for the editor. The WWDC mention suggests that effort is now extending more substantially, with SwiftUI as the target framework.

Apple also noted that agentic coding tools are making migrations like this more practical, saying "porting code to Swift has never been easier," pointing to AI-assisted development workflows lowering the barrier for teams considering a move away from cross-platform stacks.

The SwiftUI session also covered a broad set of framework improvements. Apple is unifying SwiftUI, AppKit, and UIKit around a common foundation, so improvements made for Apple's own apps automatically benefit third-party developers. Nested stack layouts now resize up to twice as fast, state objects initialize lazily, and AsyncImage gains automatic HTTP caching.

SwiftUI also gains reorderable containers for drag-to-reorder in any container type, swipe actions inside any container, and full-fidelity text selection on iOS. On macOS, Text now supports custom renderers, text vibrancy, and vertical text.

Toolbar control is more granular, with a new visibilityPriority modifier, an overflow menu for deprioritized actions, and a topBarPinnedTrailing placement to anchor items to the trailing edge. A new document infrastructure adds first-class URL access for reading and writing to disk, and the ability to write only changed file portions on save.