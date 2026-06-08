Apple Rebuilds Search Infrastructure Across Platforms
Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog
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Apple today announced that it has rebuilt the search infrastructure that powers key features like Spotlight, Photos, and Mail across all of its major next-generation software platforms.
The company says the index has been rearchitected to be more stable, efficient, and comprehensive, covering both old and new content. After updating, the new infrastructure will begin reindexing device content automatically.
New content will be indexed "almost immediately," Apple says, meaning users' files will become searchable much faster than before. After you update, the new search infrastructure goes to work indexing the content of your device.
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