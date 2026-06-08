Apple Says New Siri is Compatible With These iPhones, iPads, and Macs

The more intelligent and personalized version of Siri that Apple introduced today — "Siri AI" — is limited to devices with Apple Intelligence support.



"Siri AI" is available on the devices listed below.



iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPad

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad Air (M1 chip and newer)

iPad Pro (M1 chip and newer)

Mac

"Siri AI" is compatible with any Mac with the M1 chip and newer.



Apple Watch

"Siri AI" is compatible with the following Apple Watch models when they are paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone model that is nearby:



Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)

Vision Pro

Vision Pro (M2 chip)

Vision Pro (M5 chip)

Some of the "Siri AI" features are also available on CarPlay when an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone model is connected to the vehicle.

"Siri AI" is available to test in English in the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 developer betas starting today, but there is a wait, and it will be coming to the Apple Watch in a future watchOS 27 beta. "Siri AI" will also be included in the public betas of each update, which will be available in July.

The revamped Siri is launching later this year. Even then, it will still have a "beta" label.

Note that "Siri AI" will not be available in the EU on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at launch, with Apple citing regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act.