 Apple Says New Siri is Compatible With These iPhones, iPads, and Macs - MacRumors
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Apple Says New Siri is Compatible With These iPhones, iPads, and Macs

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The more intelligent and personalized version of Siri that Apple introduced today — "Siri AI" — is limited to devices with Apple Intelligence support.

Ask Siri iOS 27
"Siri AI" is available on the devices listed below.

iPhone

  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone Air
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPad

  • iPad mini (A17 Pro)
  • iPad Air (M1 chip and newer)
  • iPad Pro (M1 chip and newer)

Mac

"Siri AI" is compatible with any Mac with the M1 chip and newer.

Apple Watch

"Siri AI" is compatible with the following Apple Watch models when they are paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone model that is nearby:

  • Apple Watch Series 10
  • Apple Watch Series 11
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • Apple Watch SE (3rd generation)

Vision Pro

  • Vision Pro (M2 chip)
  • Vision Pro (M5 chip)

Some of the "Siri AI" features are also available on CarPlay when an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone model is connected to the vehicle.

"Siri AI" is available to test in English in the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 developer betas starting today, but there is a wait, and it will be coming to the Apple Watch in a future watchOS 27 beta. "Siri AI" will also be included in the public betas of each update, which will be available in July.

The revamped Siri is launching later this year. Even then, it will still have a "beta" label.

Note that "Siri AI" will not be available in the EU on iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 at launch, with Apple citing regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2026
Tags: Siri Guide, Siri AI
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

Squuiid Avatar
Squuiid
14 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
What about HomePods?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
racerhomie Avatar
racerhomie
14 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
Why not just give older iPhones a simple Siri app? That way 3rd party AI apps would be less appealing
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arek2217 Avatar
Arek2217
8 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Being in the EU makes this entire update feel so... incremental and packed with absolutely nothing. I value stability and performance of the systems but the lack of any meaningful changes due to EU frustrates me as we're missing out on more and more features every year.
To make the matter worse they're dropping support for so many great and quite new devices - Watches Series 9 and Series 2 were still great and no Apple Intelligence would make them better, same with iPad OS...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
switz Avatar
switz
9 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
The stock market was not impressed by this presentation. Price is down nearly 2%
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
oMc Avatar
oMc
9 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
So the iPad Air M1 doesn’t get iPadOS 27 but gets Siri AI? Strange.

EDIT: never mind, I misread the article related to the iPads that get dropped. The M1 will get iPadOS 27.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
daedbird
12 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
I’m going to assume that the Mac description is a mistake….

The Neo has an A18 chip, same as the iPhone 16, and that is compatible
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments