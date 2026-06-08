 Apple's Most Powerful On-Device AI Now Requires iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple's Most Powerful On-Device AI Now Requires iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air

by

Apple's most advanced on-device AI model in iOS 27 requires a minimum of 12GB of unified memory, meaning the standard iPhone 17 is excluded.

apple intelligence black
The next generation of Apple Intelligence introduces a new on-device model more powerful than anything Apple has shipped before. While most ‌iOS 27‌ AI features run on the same hardware supported today, including iPhone 15 Pro, the most capable model carries stricter requirements. To run Apple's most powerful on-device model, users will need one of the following devices:

  • iPhone: iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, or ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max
  • iPad: iPad with M4 or later with at least 12GB of unified memory
  • Mac: Mac with M3 or later with at least 12GB of unified memory
  • Vision Pro: Apple Vision Pro with M5

The base ‌iPhone 17‌ is excluded because it ships with 8GB of memory, falling short of the 12GB threshold. The standard memory requirement for ‌Apple Intelligence‌ has been 8GB since its introduction, so this marks the first time Apple has raised the bar for its most capable on-device features.

According to Apple's press release, the new model specifically enables features including expressive voices and more advanced dictation.

Related Roundups: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air
Tag: Apple Intelligence Guide
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 17 Pro (Caution), iPhone Air (Neutral)
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1

Few Smartphone Owners Care About Foldables or AI, Survey Suggests

Wednesday May 13, 2026 7:04 am PDT by
A new survey suggests most U.S. smartphone owners are not motivated to upgrade by foldable phone designs or AI features, a potential challenge for Apple as it prepares to launch both the rumored "iPhone Ultra" and an expanded suite of Apple Intelligence features this fall. The survey, commissioned by CNET and conducted by YouGov across 2,407 U.S. smartphone owners between April 29 and May 1, ...
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 27 Accessibility Feature

Apple Previews New Accessibility Features Powered by Apple Intelligence

Tuesday May 19, 2026 5:26 am PDT by
Apple today announced a suite of accessibility updates that use Apple Intelligence to expand capabilities across VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader, with additional new features for generated subtitles and wheelchair control via Apple Vision Pro. Apple Intelligence powers several of the new features coming later this year: VoiceOver Image Explorer uses Apple...
Read Full Article41 comments
iOS 27s New AI Voice Control Feature Hints at Major Siri Upgrade Feature

New iOS 27 Feature Hints at Major Siri Upgrade Coming Soon

Wednesday May 20, 2026 12:20 pm PDT by
Every May, Apple previews new accessibility features coming to devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The announcement typically occurs a few days before Global Accessibility Awareness Day, and it offers a glimpse into what will be included in the next major releases of Apple's software platforms, such as iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. This year, one of the new capabilities shown off by Apple is...
Read Full Article77 comments