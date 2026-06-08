 How to Get iOS 27's New Siri AI: Join the Waitlist First - MacRumors
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How to Get iOS 27's New Siri AI: Join the Waitlist First

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Apple released the first betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 today, introducing a more capable version of Siri called ‌Siri‌ AI. Developers are able to download the betas and try ‌Siri‌ out, but there is a waitlist.

ios 27 siri waitlist
After updating to ‌iOS 27‌, developers will need to open the Settings app, go to the Apple Intelligence section, and opt in to the waitlist to get access to ‌Siri‌.

There is no word yet on how long the wait will be, but Apple used a similar waitlist when rolling out ‌Apple Intelligence‌ in iOS 18. It could be a matter of hours for some of the first developers to update to ‌iOS 27‌.

The new ‌Siri‌ and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that Apple introduced today are available on all devices that support ‌Apple Intelligence‌, but some on-device capabilities will be limited to newer iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

‌Siri‌ AI is free, but Apple does have daily limits on some capabilities like image generation. Opting into an iCloud+ subscription plan increases AI limits. ‌Siri‌ AI is limited to English, and it is not available in the European Union on the iPhone or the iPad, but EU users can try it on Mac. ‌Siri‌ AI is not available in China.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tag: Siri Guide

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Top Rated Comments

spazzcat Avatar
spazzcat
24 minutes ago at 12:06 pm

Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice...you can't get fooled again Tim Apple

Alpha is the new Beta. Beta will really be the first public release, with the .2 version being the real solid release...coming this fall LOL
They are just rolling it out slowly to not overload data centers. People are too whiny.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
Nikhil72
20 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
My guess is the waitlist starts the process of enrollment with private cloud compute servers and that takes a while
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
24 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Why do I think the public might not get to use this new Siri AI until 2027...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
goonie4life9
26 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
It's time to get stoked for the ALL NEW Siri (Beta, Coming Soon, Late 2026). Stay tuned!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
26 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice...you can't get fooled again Tim Apple

Alpha is the new Beta. Beta will really be the first public release, with the .2 version being the real solid release...coming this fall LOL
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments