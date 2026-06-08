Apple Announces tvOS 27 With These New Features
Apple barely touched on tvOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote today, but the update exists, and it adds some new features to the Apple TV.
In a slide that was shown very briefly during the keynote, Apple revealed some of tvOS 27's new features and enhancements:
- A redesigned Podcasts app
- Smoother app launches and animations
- Faster AirPlay connectivity with other Apple devices
- Smart downloads
- A new Larger Text accessibility option in the Settings app, which increases the size of text across the tvOS interface
- AppleCare coverage details in the Settings app
Apple's website does not offer a tvOS 27 preview page like it does for iOS 27 and the other new software updates, and the "what's new in tvOS" page on Apple's developer website has yet to be updated, so no further details about these features are available right now. Stay tuned for more tvOS 27 information over the coming days.
The first tvOS 27 developer beta is available today, and a public beta will follow in July. The update will be released later this year — likely in September.
Popular Stories
Apple today released tvOS 26.5, the fifth update to the tvOS operating system that came out last fall. tvOS 26.5 is available for the Apple TV 4K, and it comes over a month after Apple released tvOS 26.4.
tvOS 26.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the Apple TV. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. Apple TV owners who...
Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 betas for testing purposes. The software two weeks after Apple launched the 26.5 versions of each platform.
The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.
There's no word on...
Apple has announced that "Larger Text" support is coming to tvOS, allowing users to increase the on-screen text size to make it easier to read.
"Larger Text" lets you adjust the size of text in supported apps, with the option already available on other devices like the iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro.
This was one of the new accessibility features that Apple previewed earlier this week, with ...