Apple Announces tvOS 27 With These New Features

Apple barely touched on tvOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote today, but the update exists, and it adds some new features to the Apple TV.



In a slide that was shown very briefly during the keynote, Apple revealed some of tvOS 27's new features and enhancements:

A redesigned Podcasts app

Smoother app launches and animations

Faster AirPlay connectivity with other Apple devices

Smart downloads

A new Larger Text accessibility option in the Settings app, which increases the size of text across the tvOS interface

AppleCare coverage details in the Settings app

Apple's website does not offer a tvOS 27 preview page like it does for iOS 27 and the other new software updates, and the "what's new in tvOS" page on Apple's developer website has yet to be updated, so no further details about these features are available right now. Stay tuned for more tvOS 27 information over the coming days.

The first tvOS 27 developer beta is available today, and a public beta will follow in July. The update will be released later this year — likely in September.