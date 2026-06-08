 iOS 27 Adds Perimenopause and Menopause Tracking to Health App - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Adds Perimenopause and Menopause Tracking to Health App

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Apple today announced that iOS 27 will expand the Health app's Cycle Tracking feature with dedicated perimenopause and menopause support, including notifications, symptom logging, and educational resources.

Apple Health Icon
The update will enable Cycle Tracking to detect when a user's logged cycle patterns are suggestive of perimenopause and surface a notification accordingly. Users will also be able to log related symptoms directly within the Health app and access educational resources designed to provide guidance and support through the transition. There are also new Fitness+ workouts for perimenopause and menopause.

The new perimenopause and menopause support in ‌iOS 27‌ uses long-term cycle data to detect a hormonal transition that can begin a decade or more before menopause itself. The additions are part of broader Health app improvements in ‌iOS 27‌ that Apple says include more advanced cycle tracking overall, faster data updates across the app, and refreshed design elements.

Apple introduced Cycle Tracking across the iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously with iOS 13 and watchOS 6, and has deepened the feature set steadily since, most notably with the addition of wrist temperature sensing in the Apple Watch Series 8, which enabled basal body temperature tracking and retrospective ovulation estimates.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tag: Apple Health

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Top Rated Comments

L
LightProtector
35 minutes ago at 04:40 pm
Just curious, how many ladies actually use cycle tracking features? Is it useful?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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