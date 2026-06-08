 Apple Passwords Can Now Automatically Fix Weak and Compromised Passwords With Agentic AI - MacRumors
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Apple Passwords Can Now Automatically Fix Weak and Compromised Passwords With Agentic AI

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Apple today announced that the Passwords app can now automatically update weak and compromised passwords using Apple Intelligence and Safari to take action on a user's behalf.

ios 27 passwords app
The feature builds on Passwords' existing ability to flag weak or compromised credentials. While the app has long been able to alert users to security issues, acting on those alerts required manually visiting each site and changing passwords individually. The new capability removes that friction by automating the process end-to-end in the background.

Apple describes the system as agentic, with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ and Safari securely navigating through websites, signing in, and upgrading accounts to strong passwords without the user needing to intervene beyond an initial tap. The feature displays as a Live Activity when active.

Tag: Apple Intelligence Guide

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Top Rated Comments

Aluminum213 Avatar
Aluminum213
6 minutes ago at 01:10 pm
What could possibly go wrong?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jaro65 Avatar
Jaro65
9 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid I can't let you log back into that site.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nathan_reilly Avatar
nathan_reilly
9 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
dang, freaky that someone could just go through and agentically change all my passwords for me whether I want it or not!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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