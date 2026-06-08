Apple Photos Finally Gets a Slideshow Maker

Apple today announced new slideshow features coming to the Photos app, allowing users to play any set of photos and videos as a slideshow.



There are options to set the slide duration, transition style, and music. iOS 27 also lets users save any slideshow directly as a video to their ‌Photos‌ library for easy playback later.

Additional new features include the ability to save individual video frames as photos, more flexible album organization tools, emoji reactions in Shared Albums, a view of recent Shared Album activity, and access to full-resolution photos and videos in Shared Albums. Apple also introduces new collections in ‌Photos‌, including Captured by Me and Identity Documents, alongside improved search results for people and pets.