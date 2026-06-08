iPadOS 27 Drops Support for a Wave of iPads

iPadOS 27 cuts support for more iPad models than last year's iPadOS 26 did, with older iPad Pro, iPad Air, ‌iPad‌, and iPad mini models all losing compatibility.



‌iPadOS 26‌ supported ‌iPad Air‌ models from the 3rd generation onward. iPadOS 27 raises the floor to A14, M1, or later, cutting the 3rd generation ‌iPad Air‌ model from the compatibility list entirely.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ also sees cuts. ‌iPadOS 26‌ retained support for ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch from the 3rd generation onward and ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch from the 1st generation onward. iPadOS 27 raises those floors to the 4th generation 12.9-inch and the 2nd generation 11-inch, dropping two older Pro models that were still supported just a year ago.

For the standard ‌iPad‌ lineup, ‌iPadOS 26‌ drew the line at the 8th generation, having already dropped the 7th generation last year. iPadOS 27 cuts the 8th generation as well, leaving only the 9th generation, 10th generation, and the current A16 model as compatible.

The ‌iPad mini‌ sees its oldest supported model bumped from the 5th generation to the 6th generation, with the A17 Pro-equipped mini 7 also included. The 5th generation mini, which ran ‌iPadOS 26‌, will not receive the update.

By contrast, ‌iPadOS 26‌ was a relatively conservative cull; it dropped only the 7th generation ‌iPad‌ from the iPadOS 18 compatibility list. iPadOS 27 represents a considerably more aggressive pruning across the entire ‌iPad‌ lineup.