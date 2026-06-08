 iPadOS 27 Drops Support for a Wave of iPads - MacRumors
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iPadOS 27 Drops Support for a Wave of iPads

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iPadOS 27 cuts support for more iPad models than last year's iPadOS 26 did, with older iPad Pro, iPad Air, ‌iPad‌, and iPad mini models all losing compatibility.

m1 ipad air hands on
‌iPadOS 26‌ supported ‌iPad Air‌ models from the 3rd generation onward. iPadOS 27 raises the floor to A14, M1, or later, cutting the 3rd generation ‌iPad Air‌ model from the compatibility list entirely.

The ‌iPad Pro‌ also sees cuts. ‌iPadOS 26‌ retained support for ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch from the 3rd generation onward and ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch from the 1st generation onward. iPadOS 27 raises those floors to the 4th generation 12.9-inch and the 2nd generation 11-inch, dropping two older Pro models that were still supported just a year ago.

For the standard ‌iPad‌ lineup, ‌iPadOS 26‌ drew the line at the 8th generation, having already dropped the 7th generation last year. iPadOS 27 cuts the 8th generation as well, leaving only the 9th generation, 10th generation, and the current A16 model as compatible.

The ‌iPad mini‌ sees its oldest supported model bumped from the 5th generation to the 6th generation, with the A17 Pro-equipped mini 7 also included. The 5th generation mini, which ran ‌iPadOS 26‌, will not receive the update.

By contrast, ‌iPadOS 26‌ was a relatively conservative cull; it dropped only the 7th generation ‌iPad‌ from the iPadOS 18 compatibility list. iPadOS 27 represents a considerably more aggressive pruning across the entire ‌iPad‌ lineup.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

Moukee Avatar
Moukee
34 minutes ago at 11:57 am
The M1 iPad Air is getting dropped while the M1 iPad Pro is still supported? Surely this is a mistake? It even launched later than the iPad Pro.

EDIT: Yeah, it is a mistake indeed (by MacRumors) - the iPad Air with M1 was called the 5th generation iPad Air, and "4th generation and later" is still supported, so M1 iPad Air should be just fine.



Attachment Image
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Steve121178 Avatar
Steve121178
35 minutes ago at 11:55 am
Dropping the M1 iPad Air when the M2 brought only very modest improvements seems unnecessary. If they apply that logic, why are M1 Macs still supported for macOS27? Weird.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BMox81 Avatar
BMox81
33 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Can we just take a moment of silence and pour one out for the iPad Pro 2018 model. What a historic run that device had.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MRSugarD
35 minutes ago at 11:56 am
So M1 Air is out but the M1 iPad Pro is still in? Insanity!
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
32 minutes ago at 11:58 am
This article is incorrect. iPad Air 4th gen is from 2020 with A14 and is still supported, as is the iPad Air 5th gen with M1. Apple didn't change the nomenclature to the chip class until M2.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MagicBoy Avatar
MagicBoy
35 minutes ago at 11:56 am
So let me get this right? M1 MacBook Air from 2020 is supported. M1 iPad Air that's barely 4 years old isn't.

Booooooo !!!

Edit : It is supported, just badly named. Phew!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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