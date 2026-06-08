Apple Brings Full-Resolution iCloud Shared Albums to Android and Windows
Apple today announced an update to iCloud Shared Albums to allow friends and family on Android and Windows to join and contribute photos more conveniently, with support for full-resolution images.
The improvement for Android and Windows users removes a notable friction point for mixed-device groups, enabling users outside the Apple ecosystem to participate in shared albums via iCloud.com more easily, as well as add photos at full-resolution with no compression for the first time.
Apple has also introduced new ways to filter and react to photos in shared albums, along with updated tools for inviting others to contribute.
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