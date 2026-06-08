 Apple Brings Natural Language Creation to Shortcuts App - MacRumors
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Apple Brings Natural Language Creation to Shortcuts App

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Apple today announced that users can now describe a shortcut in natural language, with Apple Intelligence automatically building the automation in the background.

shortcuts ios 27
Previously, creating a Shortcuts automation required users to manually build workflows step by step, making the feature largely the preserve of more technically minded users. With the upcoming update, users can simply describe what they want a shortcut to do in plain English text, and ‌Apple Intelligence‌ then handles the construction.

Apple demonstrated the feature with a practical example: A user asking the Shortcuts app to automatically send their estimated time of arrival to a designated recipient whenever they leave home. ‌Apple Intelligence‌ calculates the ETA based on the user's location and sends the correct time without any manual configuration.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Shortcuts

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Top Rated Comments

S
StuBeck
11 minutes ago at 11:31 am

I have some that help download videos from any webpage, i didnt make them but i found them online and they look very complex, I would surprised if it can do some of this but excited to see.
There is no way it won't be able to do this since its built on tools that can do this very easily. The issue will be user's blindly trusting that what you asked for is what it heard, and creating an automation that does something different than what they asked.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
breather Avatar
breather
24 minutes ago at 11:17 am
That’s a real powerful tool!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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