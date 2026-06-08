 iOS 27 Adds New Parental Controls: Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a Redesigned Screen Time - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Adds New Parental Controls: Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a Redesigned Screen Time

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This fall, Apple will bring new child safety features to iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate. Apple says parents will have access to a simpler setup experience with recommended apps, a new Ask to Browse feature for Safari, and an overhauled Screen Time interface with Time Allowances.

ios 27 child safety
Parents will be able to select the apps a child can access, opting for a few essential apps, a curated set, or the apps that are appropriate for the individual child. Apps can be added over time, and kids can get parental approval for app downloads with Ask to Buy. If the new Ask to Browse option is enabled, parents can also approve each new website that a child visits.

There are tools for managing who children can connect to on Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, and parents can enable a setting that will require children to get permission before connecting with a new contact.

Communication Safety is being updated to blur gore and violence in Messages and ‌FaceTime‌ calls by default for users under 18. As with nudity, it will automatically blur content when gore or violence is detected in images and videos.

With Time Allowances, parents can manage the time that children spend in apps in the Entertainment, Games, and Social Media categories. Parents can set a limit based on the child's age, with suggestions from the latest expert guidance.

Daily Schedules let parents limit which apps children can access and when based on time of day and day of the week.

Screen Time gives parents an at-a-glance view of their kids' device usage and most used apps, with options to make adjustments to access in the moment. Apple says parents will be able to quickly limit access during meals, outdoor play, and other times that "deserve full attention."

Apple now has a dedicated Child Safety website where parents can learn more about the tools coming in ‌iOS 27‌, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

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