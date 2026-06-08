 iOS 27 Wallet App Gets 'Create a Pass' Feature - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iOS 27 Wallet App Gets 'Create a Pass' Feature

by

The Wallet app in iOS 27 has a new "Create a Pass" option that's designed to let you add passes for tickets, memberships, and more using Visual Intelligence. If you have a ticket for an event and there's not a digital version available in the Wallet app already, you can create one using the physical pass.

ios 27 wallet create pass
By default, the Wallet app uses ‌Visual Intelligence‌ to scan a pass and add it, but there's also a "Create Pass Manually" option. Pass templates include Standard, Membership, and Event.

Each type includes relevant information like name, location, or admission type, along with a scannable code drawn from an included barcode or QR code that you take a photo of. There are 12 background colors to choose from, or seven custom backgrounds for categories like theater, music, sports, and movies.

Fields can be added or removed as needed when creating a custom pass, with options like label, date, membership, contact, coupon code, VIN, insurance, and more, so most physical cards should be able to be stored digitally.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

Popular Stories

google gemini intelligence

Google Previews Android 17 With 'Gemini Intelligence' a Month Before Apple's iOS 27 Reveal

Tuesday May 12, 2026 12:21 pm PDT by
Google today previewed Android 17, the next version of Android that it is bringing to smartphones and other devices. Android 17 includes multiple new AI features, and it comes about a month ahead of when Apple plans to unveil iOS 27 with new AI capabilities. Google is now calling the AI features on Android "Gemini Intelligence," branding similar to Apple Intelligence. Google said it is...
Read Full Article68 comments
iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1

iOS 27 to Bring Customizable Camera App, Tweaks to Weather, Safari and Liquid Glass

Tuesday May 12, 2026 1:12 pm PDT by
Apple plans to make the Camera app more customizable in iOS 27, reports Bloomberg. Users will be able to select the features they want to see in the Camera app, like flash, exposure, timer, depth of field, photo styles, and resolution. Camera controls, labeled as widgets, will be able to be placed at the top of the Camera interface in any order. Users will be able to select widgets from a...
Read Full Article48 comments
Finder Siri Feature

iOS 27 Getting Major Siri Redesign With Chat Interface and Dedicated App

Tuesday May 12, 2026 1:38 pm PDT by
Apple is introducing an overhauled version of Siri in iOS 27, evolving the personal assistant into a more capable chatbot and AI agent able to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. With Siri's transition, Apple will be making multiple Siri-related design changes in iOS 27, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Siri will largely live in the Dynamic Island in iOS 27, but there will also be...
Read Full Article97 comments