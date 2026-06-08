 Apple to Bring AI Reframing and Editing Tools to Photos App - MacRumors
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Apple to Bring AI Reframing and Editing Tools to Photos App

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Apple today announced new AI-powered photo editing tools coming to the Photos app as part of Apple Intelligence, including an upgraded Cleanup tool, a new Extend tool, and a new Spatial Reframing feature.

apple intelligence photos tools
Spatial Reframing allows users to reposition the virtual camera angle of a photo after it has already been taken. By touching and dragging, users can adjust the framing and perspective of a shot, with ‌Apple Intelligence‌ generating new content only to fill in the gaps created by the shift in angle. It only generates new content to fill in the gaps where the perspective has shifted, ensuring the reframed photo stays consistent with the original scene.

The Cleanup tool is also receiving what Apple calls a "big upgrade," with improved ability to remove distractions from images and more realistic infill "even when the scene is complex." A new Extend tool rounds out the trio, letting users add more background space to a photo or adjust its aspect ratio.

Apple said the new tools help photographers "enhance their images in ways that respect the original moment." All three features are processed using Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, meaning the edits are handled in the cloud while Apple says user data remains protected. The new tools will work on older photos as well as images taken with non-Apple cameras.

Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Photos Guide

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Top Rated Comments

winxmac Avatar
winxmac
14 minutes ago at 11:28 am
I'm one of the few who would never use these features. Just give us an option to disable processing when taking photos and videos, Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Marx55
4 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Welcome to the future FAKE World. Aldous Huxley's Brave New World and George Orwel's 1984 revisited.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
211 Avatar
211
8 minutes ago at 11:34 am
I was hoping Apple would say something about handling duplicates and random photos. Apple still thinks we’re all Herb Ritts and Annie Leibovitz
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mattaaron
23 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I like how it's integrated natively.

I know other apps (ChatGPT, Kling, etc) have done this for a while, I do like the simplicity in Apples approach
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
Brad Caruso
23 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I really hope they have upgraded the clean up tool. It’s by far the worst out there.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiensoy Avatar
kiensoy
23 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I cant believe they are going with AI slop to edit photos.
I guess there’s always a tweet:


View post on X
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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