 Apple to Bring Custom EQ to AirPods - MacRumors
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Apple to Bring Custom EQ to AirPods

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Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced that AirPods will gain a custom EQ (equalizer) feature, allowing users to further personalize how their AirPods sound.

airpods eq
The new capability is part of Apple's next-generation software platform updates, which the company unveiled today. Custom EQ lets listeners adjust audio output to match their personal preferences, going beyond the fixed audio profiles AirPods have offered previously.

Custom EQ lets you adjust the balance of different sound frequencies, including bass, mids, and treble, to tailor audio output to your personal taste. Boosting the bass makes music feel punchier, for example, while lifting the treble adds more clarity to vocals and instruments.

AirPods already support features such as Adaptive Audio, Personalized Spatial Audio, and Conversation Awareness. Custom EQ adds a further layer of tuning on top of those.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, AirPods Max 2, AirPods Pro 3
Tag: WWDC 2026
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Caution), AirPods Max (Buy Now), AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

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Top Rated Comments

ScreenSavers Avatar
ScreenSavers
16 minutes ago at 10:45 am
Been wanting this for a long time. 3 bands of EQ is a little disappointing but we had nothing before so I'll take it as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
29 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Only three sliders? A step in the right direction but come on man…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments