 Apple Announces New CarPlay Features on iOS 27, Including Video Apps - MacRumors
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Apple Announces New CarPlay Features on iOS 27, Including Video Apps

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Back at WWDC 2025, Apple revealed that it was planning to allow CarPlay users to watch video via AirPlay in their vehicles while they are not driving, but we did not hear many specific details about this functionality until now.

CarPlay iOS 27 Video Apps
In a WWDC 2026 video aimed at developers, Apple said the CarPlay video feature is available in new vehicles that support it. When playing a video in an iPhone app that supports AirPlay video streaming, users can select the car's display from the AirPlay menu on iOS and watch the video on a compatible vehicle's screen.

New in iOS 27, Apple is allowing developers to create CarPlay apps with video browsing capabilities, so you can find videos to watch right on CarPlay.

This feature can keep you entertained while you are not driving. For example, Apple said you may use it while waiting in your car at the airport, or charging your electric vehicle. For safety reasons, video playback is only enabled when the vehicle is parked.

In addition, the more personal and intelligent version of Siri — aka "Siri AI" — will be available on CarPlay when it is used with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. Apple offered the following example for using Siri AI via CarPlay: "On the road, ask Siri which trailhead your friend suggested and get the answer instantly."

CarPlay Siri AI
In a slide shown very briefly during the WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple revealed four additional enhancements coming to CarPlay:

  • Audio scrubbing within CarPlay's Now Playing interface
  • Improved GPS accuracy and navigation heading
  • A mini-player for audio within apps
  • Improved wireless CarPlay reliability

All of the new CarPlay features require an iPhone running iOS 27, which is available in developer beta starting today. A public beta will follow in July, and the software update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

Related Roundups: CarPlay, iOS 27, WWDC 2026
Tag: AirPlay
Related Forums: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology, Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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