Rich Siri Conversations in macOS 27 Can Be Started in Spotlight

In macOS 27, Siri's new chatbot capabilities can be accessed straight from Spotlight, Apple announced today.



During its WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple revealed that Siri's rich conversational experience can be started right inside the Spotlight prompt, accessed via Command + Space, bringing in context and chat history on the fly.

Conversation history is synced via iCloud, so you can go from device to device. It can use world knowledge, personal content, and allows you to perform tasks like writing Messages or emails.

There's also a new Siri mode in Camera. Apple is introducing broader Apple Intelligence upgrades that can bring smarter capabilities to apps across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Stay tuned for all the details.