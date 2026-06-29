How to Downgrade From iOS 27 Beta to iOS 26

If you installed iOS 27 Beta or iPadOS 27 Beta through Apple's Developer Program, you may decide you want to downgrade because of usability or stability issues. Keep reading to learn how it's done.



Apple's beta versions of its major software updates can be buggy, especially the early releases. While that isn't necessarily the case for the latest iOS 27 beta, you may still find apps not working properly, poor battery life, device crashes, and features that don't do what they're supposed to. Fortunately, you can restore your iPhone or iPad to the previous version of iOS.

If you made an archived backup before you installed the iOS 27 beta, you can remove the ‌beta and restore the backup. If you don't have an archived backup that was created before installing the beta, you can still downgrade, but you'll need to set up your device as new or restore from an older compatible backup. Only an archived backup made before installing the beta can be restored after downgrading.

Also, bear in mind that if you've installed watchOS 27 beta on your Apple Watch, you won't be able to use it with your ‌iPhone‌ once you've gone back to iOS 26. And downgrading an Apple Watch to a previous version of watchOS can't be done manually – if you want to remove ‌watchOS 27 beta, you'll have to send your watch in to Apple.



How to Downgrade From iOS 27 Beta or iPadOS 27 Beta

Launch Finder on your Mac. On Windows, open the Apple Devices app (or iTunes if you're using an older setup). Connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer using a Lightning or USB-C cable. Put your device into recovery mode. The method of doing this depends on your device, so check the list below these steps to find your model. Apple also provides more information on Recovery mode in this support article.



A dialog will pop up asking if you want to restore your device. Click Restore when prompted. Your computer will erase the device and install the latest publicly available version of iOS or iPadOS that's still being signed by Apple. Wait while the restore process completes.

How to Enter Recovery Mode on Your iOS Device

iPad models with Face ID or a Touch ID power button: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Top button until your device begins to restart. Continue holding the Top button until your device goes into recovery mode.



Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Top button until your device begins to restart. Continue holding the Top button until your device goes into recovery mode. iPhone XS or later: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button. Then, press and hold the Side button until you see the recovery mode screen.

Once you've followed the above steps, you can restore a backup of your device from iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 using your Mac or iCloud.