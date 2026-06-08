 tvOS 27 Drops Support for Two Apple TV Models - MacRumors
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tvOS 27 Drops Support for Two Apple TV Models

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The upcoming tvOS 27 update that was previewed today drops support for two Apple TV models.

Where is the New Apple TV Feature
The two Apple TV models that are compatible with tvOS 26 but not tvOS 27 are the Apple TV HD from 2015 and the Apple TV 4K (1st generation) from 2017.

tvOS 27 is compatible with the Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) and newer, according to Apple's documentation.

tvOS 27 features a redesigned Podcasts app, smoother app launches and animations, support for larger text across the interface, and more. Apple did not give tvOS 27 much attention during its WWDC 2026 keynote, so we are still in the process of learning what other new features and enhancements are included in the update.

tvOS 26 Compatibility

  • Apple TV HD (2015)
  • Apple TV 4K (1st generation, 2017)
  • Apple TV 4K (2nd generation, 2021)
  • Apple TV 4K (3rd generation, 2022)

tvOS 27 Compatibility

  • Apple TV 4K (2nd generation, 2021)
  • Apple TV 4K (3rd generation, 2022)

The first tvOS 27 developer beta is available today, and a public beta will follow in July. The update will be released later this year — likely in September.

A new Apple TV 4K (4th generation) is expected to launch later this year.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

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Top Rated Comments

D
Dadcelo
6 minutes ago at 02:40 pm

Apple confirmed series 9 is supported on watchOS 27, it was an error to leave it out of the list!
Could you share where Apple confirmed?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
Böhme417
3 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
Yeah, I’m

Apple confirmed series 9 is supported on watchOS 27, it was an error to leave it out of the list!
Proof? The website hasn’t changed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vbctv Avatar
vbctv
9 minutes ago at 02:36 pm

damn it took so long, is the HomePod 1 still supported?
Not looking like it. Can't find a beta profile anywhere on developer site. Not surprising seeing how it's running the same hardware as the now unsupported Apple TV HD, and it hit the vintage list earlier this year...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
10 minutes ago at 02:36 pm
A lot of people would upgrade their Apple TV 4K (1st generation, 2017) or older, if Apple actually released new hardware. No one is going to buy the 2022 model in 2026.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
progx Avatar
progx
13 minutes ago at 02:33 pm

I still got my Apple TV HD here. I am waiting for new one come out to upgrade and I now need thread border router included in Apple TV (HD doesn't have that).
I forgot about that feature. It would be useful for my set up too!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jay-Jacob Avatar
Jay-Jacob
15 minutes ago at 02:30 pm

I bought my Apple TV HD in 2015. Can’t believe it made it 10 years with full software support. I have two Apple TV 4K boxes that are the 2017 generation too.

Really hope they release some new boxes soon. Don’t want to get the current ones if there’s an update ready to drop.
I still got my Apple TV HD here. I am waiting for new one come out to upgrade and I now need thread border router included in Apple TV (HD doesn't have that).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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