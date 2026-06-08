Apple Maps Flyover Gets a Visual Upgrade in iOS 27

Apple Maps is getting a visual update in iOS 27, with Apple planning to introduce new aerial imagery that's combined with Visual Intelligence models.



Apple said everything will have sharper detail, from the "shapes of individual trees to the way light reflects off the glass of skyscrapers."

Flyover is an ‌Apple Maps‌ view that lets users see more than 350 cities in 3D with detailed landmarks, roads, trees, parks, buildings, and more. It uses aerial imagery captured by planes, and it is a signature ‌Apple Maps‌ feature.

The more detailed Flyover visuals Apple described at the WWDC 2026 keynote do not appear to be implemented in the ‌iOS 27‌ beta as of yet.