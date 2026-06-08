Apple Maps Flyover Gets a Visual Upgrade in iOS 27
Apple Maps is getting a visual update in iOS 27, with Apple planning to introduce new aerial imagery that's combined with Visual Intelligence models.
Apple said everything will have sharper detail, from the "shapes of individual trees to the way light reflects off the glass of skyscrapers."
Flyover is an Apple Maps view that lets users see more than 350 cities in 3D with detailed landmarks, roads, trees, parks, buildings, and more. It uses aerial imagery captured by planes, and it is a signature Apple Maps feature.
The more detailed Flyover visuals Apple described at the WWDC 2026 keynote do not appear to be implemented in the iOS 27 beta as of yet.
Popular Stories
Apple released iOS 26.5 yesterday with a new Suggested Places feature in the Apple Maps app, which is a precursor to the ads that Apple plans to start showing later this year. There was some confusion over whether ads are live, but as of now, the Apple Maps app still doesn't have ads.
Apple did start laying the groundwork for ads in iOS 26.5 and tested a splash screen, but no ads appeared...
Google today previewed Android 17, the next version of Android that it is bringing to smartphones and other devices. Android 17 includes multiple new AI features, and it comes about a month ahead of when Apple plans to unveil iOS 27 with new AI capabilities.
Google is now calling the AI features on Android "Gemini Intelligence," branding similar to Apple Intelligence. Google said it is...
Apple plans to make the Camera app more customizable in iOS 27, reports Bloomberg. Users will be able to select the features they want to see in the Camera app, like flash, exposure, timer, depth of field, photo styles, and resolution.
Camera controls, labeled as widgets, will be able to be placed at the top of the Camera interface in any order. Users will be able to select widgets from a...