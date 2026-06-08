 iOS 27 Announced: How to Install the Beta - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Announced: How to Install the Beta

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Apple has announced iOS 27, with key new features including "Siri AI" and a Siri app, a slider to adjust the appearance of Liquid Glass, expanded child safety features, faster performance, "tons of refinements" for improved reliability, and more.

iOS 27 Install Beta Feature
Anyone with an Apple Developer account is able to install the iOS 27 developer beta for free, with Apple Developer Program membership for $99 per year no longer required in recent years. After registering, restart your iPhone and open the Settings app. Next, tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates and select the iOS 27 Developer Beta option. From there, you can install the beta on your iPhone.

Apple said the first iOS 27 public beta will follow in July.

To install a public beta, first sign up at beta.apple.com. After enrolling, restart your iPhone and open the Settings app. Next, tap on General → Software Update → Beta Updates and select the iOS 27 Public Beta once it is available.

Keep in mind that the revamped version of Siri — aka "Siri AI" — has a waitlist.

iOS beta versions can have bugs and performance issues. Backing up your iPhone before installing beta software is highly recommended.

Related Roundup: iOS 27

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Top Rated Comments

chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
59 minutes ago at 03:17 pm

Can anyone who has installed the beta confirm that there still is an on/off toggle for Apple Intelligence? or Siri AI?
There is still an option to turn Siri off.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ronno
52 minutes ago at 03:23 pm

Can anyone who has installed the beta confirm that there still is an on/off toggle for Apple Intelligence? or Siri AI?
On my iPad Pro, I saw the ability to turn off Siri, but not intelligence
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BeatsByTim Avatar
BeatsByTim
57 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
I did the beta last time to get access to the liquid glass stuff app dev. It was horrible. Imma pass this time.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
1 hour ago at 03:16 pm
I have it on my iPad mini. So far so good and feels a lot more stable than a normal dev beta 1.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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