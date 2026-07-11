 Score Summer-Ready Anker Accessories at Rare Low Prices This Weekend - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Score Summer-Ready Anker Accessories at Rare Low Prices This Weekend

by

Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has dropped to $99.74 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price that we last tracked during Prime Day.

anker orange summerNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$50 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $99.74

$60 OFF
Anker SOLIX Power Station with Lantern for $189.99

Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable batteries, and more. There are a few more accessories that are matching their Prime Day prices, including Anker's SOLIX Power Station with Lantern. You can get this accessory for $189.99, down from $249.99.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Portable Power Stations

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Best Apple Deals Feature 0007 1

Record AirPods Price Drops and a Rare Switch 2 Sale: This Week's Top Tech Deals

Saturday June 13, 2026 6:33 am PDT by
Multiple AirPods models hit record low prices this week, including the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max 2. We're tracking these great discounts alongside an ultra rare discount on a new Switch 2 on Woot, plus a Summer sale at Sonos. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the ...
Read Full Article5 comments
apple watch ultra 3 new pink

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Drops to $699.99 Ahead of Prime Day

Monday June 15, 2026 6:52 am PDT by
Early Prime Day deals continue to trickle in as Amazon this week has brought back the best price of the year so far on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, taking $99 off the Black Titanium model with the Black Ocean Band. It's been nearly two months since we last tracked notable discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and right now only one model is on sale at $99 off. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate...
Read Full Article31 comments
samsung early prime day

Prime Day 2026: Best Early Deals on Monitors, Chargers, and Accessories

Tuesday June 16, 2026 7:44 am PDT by
Amazon Prime Day is just one week away, and early deals are already available on charging accessories, monitors, and more. Prime Day 2026 is set to officially kick off on June 23, and this year it will run for four days and end on June 26. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article1 comments