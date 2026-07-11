Score Summer-Ready Anker Accessories at Rare Low Prices This Weekend
Anker's Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has dropped to $99.74 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price that we last tracked during Prime Day.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe iPhone charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's MagSafe charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 MagSafe chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.
Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable batteries, and more. There are a few more accessories that are matching their Prime Day prices, including Anker's SOLIX Power Station with Lantern. You can get this accessory for $189.99, down from $249.99.
Wall Chargers
- Anker Nano USB-C Wall Charger with Smart Display - $25.99, down from $39.99
- Anker 140W 4-Port GaN USB-C Charger - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Anker 3-Port Prime Charger - $99.99, down from $149.99
Wireless Chargers
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station - $71.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible UFO Charger - $71.99, down from $89.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Foldable Charging Station - $85.99, down from $109.99
- Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube - $89.99, down from $129.99
- Anker 3-in-1 Prime Wireless Charging Station - $99.74, down from $149.99
- Anker Prime MagSafe-Compatible 3-in-1 Charging Station - $139.99, down from $229.99
Portable Chargers
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $65.99, down from $79.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 20,100 mAh - $129.99, down from $179.99
- Anker Prime Power Bank 26,250 mAh - $179.99, down from $229.99
Portable Power Stations
- Anker SOLIX C300 Power Station with Lantern - $189.99, down from $249.00
- Anker SOLIX C300 - $249.99, down from $299.99
- Anker SOLIX S2000 - $599.00, down from $1,199.00
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 - $899.99, down from $1,499.00
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Deals Newsletter
Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!