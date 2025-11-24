Foldable iPhone Could Cost $2,400

by

Apple's foldable iPhone could be priced at $2,399, according to an estimate shared by analyst Arthur Liao at Fubon Research. There have been a range of price estimates, from as low as $1,800 to as high as $2,500, and the latest estimate falls on the higher side.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said he expects the ‌iPhone‌ Fold to cost between $2,000 and $2,500, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects it to be somewhere around $2,000.

The foldable ‌iPhone‌ will be expensive because of the premium components that Apple plans to use. The display panel and hinge will push pricing toward the upper end of market expectations, Fubon Research suggests.

Demand for the device will depend on the price that Apple sets, but Fubon believes that Apple could sell around 5.4 million units in 2026. Global smartphone demand could fall during the year, and foldables will be the "only spotlight" in the 2026 smartphone market.

The report says that Apple is also working on camera upgrades for 2026, with the first variable aperture lens planned for the iPhone 18 Pro models. It doesn't sound like the ‌iPhone‌ Fold will get the variable aperture lens that Apple is developing, but rumors indicate it will have a dual-lens rear camera setup with Wide and Ultra Wide lenses along with two front cameras.

Top Rated Comments

gd2024 Avatar
gd2024
37 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
"I want a $2400 iPhone", said no one, ever.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
37 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
sure, and it could also start at $1799 ...
And just remember that pretty much all "analysts" predicted price increases for the iPhone 17 models - and what happened?

But every "analyst" gotta say something, true or false ...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cjsuk Avatar
cjsuk
34 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
I think they just worked out the cost of two iPhone Airs and added them together.

I mean that's about as much thinking as you can put into this.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
captrlp Avatar
captrlp
34 minutes ago at 04:12 pm
And…early adopters will find out after 12 months that Apple doesn’t want them back either #AVPisworthless
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Two Appleseeds Avatar
Two Appleseeds
38 minutes ago at 04:08 pm
Can't innovate new prices for a folding phone without a crease, my ass
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rayansb Avatar
Rayansb
32 minutes ago at 04:13 pm
You wanna know why your new iPhone costs one mortgage payment? Courage.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments