Samsung Confirms Plan to Make Foldable Displays for Major American Company

Samsung Display president Lee Cheong has confirmed plans to make foldable smartphone displays for a major American company, which is widely believed to be Apple.



As reported in Chosun Biz, Cheong last week told journalists in Seoul that the company is accelerating preparations for mass production of OLED displays designed for foldable smartphones to be supplied to a "North American client." He declined to provide further information about the client, but it is widely expected to be Apple.

The comments reflect the solidification of rumors around Apple's first foldable iPhone, which is now believed to be less than a year away from launch. It is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026, featuring an inward-folding crease-free display, Touch ID instead of Face ID, the A20 chip, and two rear cameras.