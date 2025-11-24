Crease-Free iPhone Fold on Track for 2026 Launch as Development Advances
Apple is making progress on the development of the book-style foldable iPhone expected in 2026, according to a report from Chinese site UDN. The device has reportedly entered the engineering validation stage, and Apple is gearing up for mass production.
Citing supply chain sources, UDN says that Apple has solved "the crease problem" that has plagued most foldable smartphones, and the foldable iPhone will be the first crease-free foldable smartphone on the market. We've heard multiple prior rumors about Apple's intensive work on the hinge and display to minimize creasing, so this isn't the first time the foldable iPhone has been rumored to have a seamless screen.
Apple is using an inner screen designed by Samsung, but the panel structure, lamination method, and material process was designed by Apple. Apple worked with its suppliers to come up with a hinge design that prevents a permanent crease, and the hinge will adopt Liquid Metal components. By using Liquid Metal, Apple was able to design an iPhone that has a durable hinge that still has a slim design.
Apple will allegedly call the device the "iPhone Fold," which is the name sites have already adopted when sharing rumors about the product.
There have been rumors suggesting that Apple could delay the foldable iPhone beyond 2026, but if Apple is ready for the engineering validation stage of iPhone development, a September 2026 launch timeline as planned is entirely plausible.
