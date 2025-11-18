Apple's First Foldable Could Have Biggest Ever iPhone Battery

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone next year, and while there have been plenty of rumors about the book-style foldable's design and cameras, there are still questions surrounding its potential battery life, particularly given Apple's recent focus on thinness.



According to the leaker and news aggregator account "yeux1122" on the Korean-langauge Naver blog, Apple is testing a battery in the 5,400–5,800 mAh range, which would make it the largest capacity of any current or previous iPhone. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 5,088 mAh battery.

As for how it would compare to rival foldables already on the market, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a battery size of 5,015 mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh battery, so anything in Apple's alleged testing range would likely offer superior battery life.

A March report from the same Korean aggregator account claimed that Apple has placed a heavy focus on improving power efficiency while slimming down key components of its foldable iPhone, with battery life said to be a key priority for the company. Separately, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the device will use high-density battery cells.

The latest post claims that Apple will eventually settle on a capacity at the higher end of its testing range, as it apparently did previously with the iPhone Air. The details allegedly originate from a supply chain source, and the blog has offered accurate insights into Apple's component strategy in the past, but it has also been wrong, so a degree of caution is warranted.

Multiple sources agree on key specifications for Apple's first foldable iPhone, including a 7.8-inch main display when unfolded and a 5.5-inch cover display. That's the consensus among Kuo and fellow analyst Jeff Pu, as well as the Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station. The device is also expected to use Touch ID integrated into the side button instead of Face ID, similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to be equipped with four cameras, consisting of one front camera, one inner (possibly under-screen) camera, and two rear cameras. The device will reportedly use Apple's second-generation C2 modem for cellular connectivity, but it will lack a physical SIM card slot.

Barring any unexpected delays, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes the foldable iPhone will launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in the fall of 2026.