The MacRumors Show: Apple's Big Plans for iPad Mini 8

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through the latest rumors about Apple's upcoming iPad mini 8.

The next-generation version of the ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to feature an OLED display, as part of Apple's plan to expand the display technology across many more of its devices. Apple's first OLED device was the Apple Watch in 2015, followed by the iPhone in 2017 and the iPad Pro in 2024. It now apparently plans to bring the technology to more devices, such as the iPad Air, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, and could start with the ‌iPad mini‌ next year.

The current ‌iPad mini‌ has a Liquid Retina LCD display, just like the ‌iPad Air‌. OLED offers higher contrast with true blacks, wider viewing angles, faster response times, better efficiency, and generally better perceived picture quality than LCD.

The current ‌iPad mini‌ came out in 2024, with the main upgrade over the previous version being the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence support. The previous generation introduced a complete redesign and the A15 Bionic chip.

In August, Apple mistakenly shared code that revealed key information about the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ with the codename J510/J511: The device features the A19 Pro chip, which is used in the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

The current ‌iPad mini‌ uses a version of the A17 Pro chip from the ‌iPhone‌ 15 Pro with a five-core GPU. The A19 Pro used in the ‌iPhone Air‌ also has a five-core GPU, as opposed to the full six-core version in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, so it seems likely that this binned version of the chip will be the one used in the next ‌iPad mini‌.

Bloomberg claims that Apple is working on a version of the ‌iPad mini‌ that has a more water resistant design, making it the first iPad with a water resistance rating.

While the ‌iPhone‌ has IP68 water resistance that allows it to withstand submersion in water up to six meters deep for 30 minutes, it is not yet known what IP rating the ‌iPad mini‌ might feature. The ‌iPad mini‌'s updated casing is expected to offer water resistance similar to the ‌iPhone‌, making it safe for casual use in wet environments like a bath or a pool area.

Apple has reportedly developed a new speaker system for the ‌iPad mini‌ that uses vibration-based technology, allowing for the speaker holes in the device to be removed. Removing the speaker holes would cut down on areas where water could get into the crevices of the ‌iPad mini‌.

For the ‌iPhone‌, Apple uses adhesive and gaskets to protect the speaker holes and other ingress points from water intrusion, so the ‌iPad mini‌'s design would be radically different. The current ‌iPad mini‌ does not have an official water resistance rating and it is not safe to get it wet.

With an OLED display, water resistance, a new speaker system, and a faster chip, the device is expected to be more expensive, and Apple could charge up to $100 more for the device. The ‌iPad mini‌ is currently priced starting at $499. Apple will purportedly launch the ‌iPad mini‌ 8 with OLED display in the third quarter of next year at the earliest.

We also discuss further thoughts on the M5 Vision Pro, weighing up its utility for travel and day-to-day use-case, and take a look at the growing differentiation and optionality within Apple's product lineups. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about all of the new features and improvements expected to come to next year's iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max models.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kayci Lacob, Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

