OLED iPad Mini Expected to Arrive No Earlier Than Q3 2026

Apple will launch the iPad mini 8 with OLED display in the third quarter of next year at the earliest, according to Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital.



Today's claim from the Chinese social media account broadly aligns with reports from Bloomberg and Korean media indicating the iPad mini will get an OLED display as soon as 2026.

Corroborating previous rumors, Instant Digital says Apple will make the iPad mini the second model in its iPad lineup to adopt OLED display technology, followed by the iPad Air – likely in 2027 at the earliest. Currently, OLED panels are exclusive to iPad Pro models.

OLED panels can individually control each pixel, resulting in more precise color reproduction and deeper blacks compared to other common display technologies. They also provide superior contrast, faster response times, better viewing angles, and greater design flexibility.

For the iPad mini 8, Apple is likely to use the mid-tier A19 Pro chip found in the iPhone Air. Apple built the A19 Pro chip on an upgraded third-generation 3-nanometer N3P process for modest speed and efficiency improvements.

Apple is reportedly working to give the iPad mini 8 a more water-resistant design, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. To achieve this, Apple is said to have designed a new vibration-based speaker system that eliminates the need for traditional speaker holes.

Apple's ‌iPad mini‌ with OLED display technology and improved water resistance is expected to be more expensive, and Apple could charge up to $100 more for the device, according to Gurman. The ‌iPad mini‌ is currently priced starting at $499.

The source of today's rumor, Instant Digital, has a mixed but occasionally reliable track record. The account previously revealed accurate details such as the Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus finishes and the Titanium Milanese Loop for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, though not all of its past claims have proven correct.