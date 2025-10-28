Apple's 2026 iPad Mini Could Be Water Resistant Like the iPhone

Apple is working on a version of the iPad mini that has a more water resistant design, reports Bloomberg. The ‌iPad mini‌'s updated casing would offer water resistance similar to the iPhone, making it safe for casual use in wet environments like a bath or a pool area.



Apple created a new speaker system for the ‌iPad mini‌ that uses vibration-based technology, allowing for the speaker holes in the device to be removed. Removing the speaker holes would cut down on areas where water could get into the crevices of the ‌iPad mini‌.

For the ‌iPhone‌, Apple uses adhesive and gaskets to protect the speaker holes and other ingress points from water intrusion, so the ‌iPad mini‌'s design would be different. The current ‌iPad mini‌ does not have an official water resistance rating and it is not safe to get it wet.

While the ‌iPhone‌ has IP68 water resistance that allows it to withstand submersion in water up to six meters deep for 30 minutes, it is not yet known what IP rating the ‌iPad mini‌ might feature.

The next-generation version of the ‌iPad mini‌ could also feature an OLED display, with the update coming as soon as 2026. Apple last refreshed the ‌iPad mini‌ in 2024 with the 7th-generation model.

Apple's ‌iPad mini‌ with OLED display technology and improved water resistance is expected to be more expensive, and Apple could charge up to $100 more for the device. The ‌iPad mini‌ is currently priced starting at $499.