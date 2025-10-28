Apple Expanding OLED Displays to iPad Mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Models
Apple is developing versions of the iPad mini, iPad Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air with OLED displays, according to Bloomberg. Apple already uses OLED displays in the iPad Pro, and has plans to expand the technology to additional devices in the coming months and years.
The iPad mini will get an OLED display as soon as 2026, and improved water resistance is also a possibility.
Apple does not plan to bring OLED technology to the iPad Air in 2026, and the model coming next spring will continue to use an LCD display. While the iPad Air will get OLED at a later date, it probably won't happen until at least 2027.
Eventually, Apple will sell the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini all with OLED displays, but there are no plans to add OLED to the low-cost iPad.
The MacBook Pro will be updated with an OLED display when it is next updated, perhaps as soon as 2026. After adding an OLED display to the MacBook Pro, Apple will bring OLED to the MacBook Air. Apple has started early work on an OLED MacBook Air, but it isn't expected to see a launch until 2028 at the earliest.
The version of the MacBook Air planned for spring 2026 will continue to feature an LCD display.
