Next iPad Mini to Feature A19 Pro Chip

by

Apple is working on a next-generation version of the iPad mini (codename J510/J511) that features an A19 chip, according to information found in code that Apple mistakenly shared.

ipad mini 7 feature red and blue
It looks like the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will get the A19 Pro chip that Apple plans to use in the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Apple is developing the A19 chips for the iPhone 17 series that's set to come out this September. The Pro version of the A19 will have more GPU cores than the standard A19, and rumors suggest there will also be an in-between version that's a binned A19 Pro with one fewer GPU core. The binned chips could be used in the iPhone 17 Air.

The current ‌iPad mini‌ that came out in 2024 is equipped with the A17 Pro chip that was used in the iPhone 15 Pro models, so it makes sense for the next-generation version to adopt the A19 Pro.

There is no concrete word on when a new version of the ‌iPad mini‌ is coming out. Rumors have suggested that Apple is working on an ‌iPad mini‌ with an OLED display for launch as early as 2026, but the launch timeline is unclear and other rumors have suggested it won't come until 2027.

Apple is also working on an updated version of the low-cost iPad with an A18 chip, according to the Apple's leaked code. Codenamed J581/J582, the low-cost ‌iPad‌ could launch next spring.

