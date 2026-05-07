 Apple Adds Apple Watch to Education Store in Australia, China, Japan, and More - MacRumors
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Apple Adds Apple Watch to Education Store in Australia, China, Japan, and More

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Apple today added the Apple Watch to its Education Store in select countries, allowing students and teachers to purchase the device at a discount.

Apple Watch SE 3 1
The Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 are available with education pricing in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Apple is offering up to a 10% discount on the Apple Watch. In Australia, for example, the Apple Watch Series 11 starts at $609 for qualifying students and educators, down from $679 for the general public. Apple Watch SE 3 education pricing starts at $369 (down from $399), and the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 3‌ starts at $1,259 (down from $1,399).

Apple Watch EDU Australia scaled
In Australia and Hong Kong, Apple is introducing an online verification process through UNiDAYS, which is the verification system Apple already uses in several other countries, including those where Apple Watch educational pricing is launching. The UNiDAYS app and website let students and educators verify their academic status with an email address from their educational institution, a student or staff photo ID, or another valid educational document.

Once confirmed through UNiDAYS, students and educators in the above listed countries are able to purchase the Apple Watch and other Apple devices at Apple's discounted educational prices.

Apple's Education Store gives students and educators special pricing on Macs, iPads, and the Studio Display, along with select accessories like the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil. The Apple Watch is new to the list of devices that students can get at a lower price.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Neutral), Apple Watch SE (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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