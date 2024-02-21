'Apple Sports' App Announced With Personalized Scoreboards and More

Apple today announced "Apple Sports," a new free app that provides real-time statistics, scores, and more.



Apple Sports features a personalized experience with a user's favorite leagues, tournaments, teams shown on an easy-to-read scoreboard. Users can navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play information, team statistics, lineup details, and live betting odds, with relevant links to Apple News, the Apple TV app, and connected streaming services. The app is "designed for speed and simplicity," according to Apple. Apple's senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue said:

We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.

Apple Sports will keep fans up to date on MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. Additional leagues, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA, will become available in the app over time.

Apple Sports is now available for free in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.