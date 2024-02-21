'Apple Sports' App Announced With Personalized Scoreboards and More

by

Apple today announced "Apple Sports," a new free app that provides real-time statistics, scores, and more.

Apple Sports App Preview Feature
Apple Sports features a personalized experience with a user's favorite leagues, tournaments, teams shown on an easy-to-read scoreboard. Users can navigate between scores and upcoming games, explore play-by-play information, team statistics, lineup details, and live betting odds, with relevant links to Apple News, the Apple TV app, and connected streaming services. The app is "designed for speed and simplicity," according to Apple. Apple's senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue said:

We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats. Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.

Apple Sports will keep fans up to date on MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. Additional leagues, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA, will become available in the app over time.

Apple Sports is now available for free in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Top Rated Comments

bsbeamer Avatar
bsbeamer
13 minutes ago at 06:18 am
How did this launch without Apple Watch integration?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
12 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Added MLB and it says "The 2024 MLB Season starts tomorrow"

Sweet, this app came with time travel!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Docsta80 Avatar
Docsta80
9 minutes ago at 06:21 am
I’m very disappointed I really wanted to keep track of the face slapping championships
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
5 minutes ago at 06:26 am

I'd say it will be a while before my sports are included - Rugby, Hurling, Camogie, Gaelic Football etc.
I thought that said Garlic Football at first and was imagining big burly men playing with garlic.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
