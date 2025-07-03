Apple's Upcoming Macs Listed in New Report
AppleInsider's Marko Zivkovic today shared a list of alleged identifiers for future Mac models, which should roll out over the next year or so.
The report does not reveal anything too surprising, but it does serve as further evidence that Apple is seemingly working on new models of every Mac, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.
Apple is expected to release new MacBook Pro models with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips later this year. Just like in 2024, the report suggests that updated Mac mini and iMac models with M5 chips could launch at the same time.
The next MacBook Air and Mac Studio models are expected to launch next year, and an updated Mac Pro desktop tower allegedly remains in development, but it is not entirely clear if it will be released later this year or next year.
No major design changes have been rumored for any of Apple's next Macs. Later next year, though, the MacBook Pro models with the M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max chips are expected to feature OLED displays and a thinner design.
The chart below provides a summary of the identifiers, and the upcoming Mac models that they may correspond with, according to AppleInsider.
|Identifier
|Potential Model
|J873s
|Mac mini (M5 Pro)
|J833ct
|iMac (M5)
|J714c
|14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max)
|J714s
|14-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro)
|J716c
|16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Max)
|J716s
|16-inch MacBook Pro (M5 Pro)
|J775c
|Mac Studio
|J775d
|Mac Studio
|J813
|15-inch MacBook Air (M5)
|J815
|13-inch MacBook Air (M5)
|K114c
|14-inch MacBook Pro (M6 Max)
|K114s
|14-inch MacBook Pro (M6 Pro)
|K116c
|16-inch MacBook Pro (M6 Max)
|K116s
|16-inch MacBook Pro (M6 Pro)
|J704
|Mac Pro
|J804
|Mac Pro
|J700
|MacBook (A18 Pro)?
