Best Apple Deals of the Week: Big Discounts Arrive for AirPods Max, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, and More

by

This week's best deals include the year's best price on AirPods Max at $479.99, an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil Pro at $99.00, plus steep discounts on iPad Pro, iPad, and AirTag. You'll also find a few solid discounts on Anker accessories at Amazon.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf 0004Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Max

airpods max orange

  • What's the deal? Get $69 off AirPods Max
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$69 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $479.99

Apple's USB-C AirPods Max hit $479.99 in multiple colors this week on Amazon, and these deals are still available today.

Anker

anker orange 2

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker's best charging accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

UP TO 30% OFF
Anker Charging Sale on Amazon

Anker this week introduced a big collection of discounts on numerous charging accessories on Amazon and its own website, with devices like MagSafe-compatible chargers and portable power stations on sale at low prices.

iPad Pro

ipad pro orange

  • What's the deal? Get up to $200 off M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $899.00

$200 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 13-inch iPad Pro for $1,099.00

You'll find numerous discounts on the iPad Pro this week, starting at $899.00 for the 11-inch models and $1,099.00 for the 13-inch models. Discounts in this sale reach up to $200 off the M4 iPad Pro, and include multiple record low prices.

iPad Mini

ipad mini orange

  • What's the deal? Get $100 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Amazon and Best Buy this week brought back $100 discounts across numerous models of the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, and all of these represent record low prices for each model.

MacBook Air

macbook air orange

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off M4 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

$150 OFF
15-inch M4 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

Amazon this week had low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models, and all of these deals are still available to purchase.

AirTag and Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro orange

  • What's the deal? Get up to $24 off AirTag and $30 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

$6 OFF
AirTag 1-Pack for $22.99

$24 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $74.99

Amazon this week introduced a few good deals on the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack, available for $22.99 for the former and $74.99 for the latter. You'll also find an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

iPad

ipad 11 orange

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off 11th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00

Amazon introduced solid deals on the 11th generation iPad this week, but not many remain. You can still get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

