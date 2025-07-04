Best Apple Deals of the Week: Big Discounts Arrive for AirPods Max, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, and More

This week's best deals include the year's best price on AirPods Max at $479.99, an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil Pro at $99.00, plus steep discounts on iPad Pro, iPad, and AirTag. You'll also find a few solid discounts on Anker accessories at Amazon.

AirPods Max

AirPods Max

Get $69 off AirPods Max at Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's USB-C AirPods Max hit $479.99 in multiple colors this week on Amazon, and these deals are still available today.



Anker

Anker

Save on Anker's best charging accessories at Amazon

Anker this week introduced a big collection of discounts on numerous charging accessories on Amazon and its own website, with devices like MagSafe-compatible chargers and portable power stations on sale at low prices.



iPad Pro

iPad Pro

Get up to $200 off M4 iPad Pro at Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You'll find numerous discounts on the iPad Pro this week, starting at $899.00 for the 11-inch models and $1,099.00 for the 13-inch models. Discounts in this sale reach up to $200 off the M4 iPad Pro, and include multiple record low prices.



iPad Mini

iPad Mini

Get $100 off iPad mini 7 at Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon and Best Buy this week brought back $100 discounts across numerous models of the iPad mini 7. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, and all of these represent record low prices for each model.



MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Get $150 off M4 MacBook Air at Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week had low prices across nearly the entire M4 MacBook Air lineup, with $150 off both 13-inch and 15-inch models, and all of these deals are still available to purchase.



AirTag and Apple Pencil Pro

AirTag and Apple Pencil Pro

Get up to $24 off AirTag and $30 off Apple Pencil Pro at Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced a few good deals on the AirTag 1-Pack and 4-Pack, available for $22.99 for the former and $74.99 for the latter. You'll also find an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.



iPad

iPad

Get $50 off 11th gen iPad at Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced solid deals on the 11th generation iPad this week, but not many remain. You can still get the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $299.00, down from $349.00, a second-best price on this model.

