The MacRumors Show: 'Scary Fast' Mac Event Expectations

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss our expectations about Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event, which is widely rumored to see the announcement of new Mac models.

We talk through the unusual nature of the event, with Apple announcing it less than one week in advance, opting for an unorthodox 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time start, and even offering an explicit nod to the arrival of new Macs with a Finder easter egg. The event is expected to see the debut of the M3 chip and some of its more powerful variants. Two Mac models are currently in the running to be announced, with the iMac and high-end MacBook Pro rumored to be on the table . We also discuss our feelings about the AirPods Max as we approach three years since their introduction and more.

