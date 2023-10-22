Gurman: Apple to Announce New Macs This Month

by

Apple will announce new Mac models, likely including a refreshed 24-inch iMac, at the end of this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

imac purple
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is "planning a Mac-centered product launch around the end of this month" that could see the the release of a refreshed 24-inch ‌iMac‌ model, which is long overdue a hardware update. The current model launched in April 2021 and it is the only current-generation Mac left with the M1 chip. Gurman has repeatedly said that Apple's next iMac will skip the M2 and feature the M3 chip instead, but he declined to mention which chip the new machine will feature in this newsletter.

Gurman noted that Apple retail stores are now in short supply of the ‌iMac‌, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and many configurations now will not arrive until mid-November, in what he believes is "a clear sign that something is about to happen" regarding these three machines. He added that Apple has "made headway" on new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. While the current, M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models launched in January, he thinks that an "additional update the same year would be unusual, but not inconceivable."

Gurman believes that the upcoming Mac announcement will take place on Monday, October 30 or Tuesday, October 31, followed by Apple's earnings call on Thursday, November 2.

He also reiterated rumors that next-generation MacBook Air models with M3 chips will not launch until early 2024, and that a larger "pro" version of the ‌iMac‌ with a 32-inch display is tabled for late 2024 or 2025.

More to follow...

Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
9 minutes ago at 05:24 am
who da heck uses 24 inch monitor these days.....
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NoSoup4U Avatar
NoSoup4U
2 minutes ago at 05:31 am
Not even two days ago, no new products for the rest of the year? Now a large suite of Macs?

Whiplash

https://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/20/no-new-macs-or-ipads-expected-rest-of-2023/
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
abatabia Avatar
abatabia
9 minutes ago at 05:24 am
The iMac yes, but a 14/16 MBP update so soon smells like iPad 3-4 all over again.

My uneducated guess is M2 iMac spec bump and that's it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
uller6 Avatar
uller6
9 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Exciting news! I still love my M1 iMac it’s super fast super sleek and super silent.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacBird Avatar
MacBird
7 minutes ago at 05:26 am
I'm wondering what all the people with a 27'' Intel iMac are going to do now that the 2017 model can't be updated to Sonoma. I doubt that most of them would be happy with a 24'' iMac. I guess macMini or Studio and a larger display as it does not look as if there is going to be a new 27'' iMac in the lineup.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
upthetoffees Avatar
upthetoffees
5 minutes ago at 05:28 am

I'm wondering what all the people with a 27'' Intel iMac are going to do now that the 2017 model can't be updated to Sonoma. I doubt that most of them would be happy with a 24'' iMac. I guess macMini or Studio and a larger display as it does not look as if there is going to be a new 27'' iMac in the lineup.
there will be a 27inch, they have the figures, they are used everywhere in productive circles. And others.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

iOS 17.1 Available Next Week With These 8 New Features for iPhones

Friday October 20, 2023 5:45 am PDT by
iOS 17.1 is expected to be released by Tuesday, October 24 following weeks of beta testing. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, StandBy mode, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Read Full Article
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals All-New Button

Wednesday October 18, 2023 8:52 am PDT by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to early pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is ...
Read Full Article
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the AirPods Pro 2 that came out on October 10. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features...
Read Full Article106 comments
oneplus open

Hands-On With the $1,700 'OnePlus Open' Foldable Smartphone

Friday October 20, 2023 1:35 pm PDT by
Chinese smartphone company OnePlus this week introduced its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open. OnePlus joins several other manufacturers that have come out with foldable smartphones, including Samsung, Google, and Xiaomi. We picked up the OnePlus Open to see how it compares to Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article287 comments
iOS 18 Mock Siri Feature Baubles

Apple Rumored to Follow ChatGPT With Generative AI Features on iPhone as Soon as iOS 18

Thursday October 19, 2023 7:01 am PDT by
Apple plans to start implementing generative AI technology on the iPhone and iPad in late 2024 at the earliest, according to Jeff Pu, an analyst who covers Apple's supply chain for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. In a research note on Wednesday, Pu said his supply chain checks suggest that Apple is likely to build a few hundred AI servers in 2023, and...
Read Full Article170 comments
iPad Air 12

Apple Working on Larger iPad Air With 12.9-Inch Display

Thursday October 19, 2023 8:31 am PDT by
Apple is working on a larger iPad Air featuring a 12.9-inch display, in what would be the biggest iPad Air model to date, DigiTimes reports. Citing industry sources, DigiTimes highlighted that unlike the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will not feature a mini-LED display. The device will instead feature the same LCD technology used in the current, 10.9-inch iPad Air. The...
Read Full Article134 comments
M3 iPad Feature 3

2024 iPad Pro: 12 Rumors About What to Expect

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:43 am PDT by
Apple announced the current, M2-based iPad Pro models one year ago today, so what can customers expect from the highly anticipated next-generation model? The 2022 iPad Pro was a minor update that added the M2 chip, Apple Pencil hover, and specification upgrades like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The iPad Pro as a whole has generally only seen relatively small updates in recent...
Read Full Article83 comments
iOS 17

Apple Seeds Second iOS 17.1 Release Candidate for iPhone 15 Models

Friday October 20, 2023 11:20 am PDT by
Apple today seeded a second release candidate (RC) version of iOS 17.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a few days after Apple seeded the first RC. The second release candidate is limited to iPhone 15 models, and it won't be available for download on other devices. Registered developers are able to opt into the iOS 17.1 beta by opening up the Settings app, going...
Read Full Article62 comments