Google Debuts New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Smartphones, Pixel Watch 2, and Refreshed Pixel Buds Pro

Google today refreshed its product lineup with new Pixel smartphones, a new Pixel watch, and updated Pixel earbuds, all of which will compete with Apple devices.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest smartphones, and the Pixel 8 Pro is the high-end model that has all of Google's most recent technological advancements. It features a 6.7-inch 1 to 120Hz display, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the standard Pixel 8 has a 120Hz 6.2-inch display.

Google has updated the design of its Pixel smartphones, adding a polished aluminum frame and matte glass for the Pro and a satin metal frame and polished back glass for the standard Pixel. Google says the devices have softer silhouettes compared to the prior-generation models, and they come in new colors. Google is using Gorilla Glass Victus for both, but the Pro has Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for better durability.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are equipped with Google's Tensor G3 chip with enhanced AI capabilities that can filter out more spam calls, improve image processing, erase background noise from videos, and boost call quality. There's also a Titan M2 security chip, and with this combo, the Pixel phones have facial recognition secure enough to be used to sign in to apps and make payments.

According to Google, the triple-lens rear camera system of the Pixel 8 Pro features better performance in low light and improvements to zoom and video capture Google added a new Video Boost technology for HDR+ and enhanced color grading, and the camera also supports Night Sight Video.

With the updated Tensor chip, Google is promising that the Pixel 8 devices will get operating system and security updates for seven years, which will rival what Apple delivers with iOS.

One of the main selling points of the Pixel 8 Pro is a new thermometer, which can tell you the temperature of an object with just a camera scan. Google is also touting updated Google Assistant functionality, with the Assistant able to translate, read aloud, and summarize web pages, as well as distill key points about what's on the screen.

The Pixel 8 Pro is priced starting at $999, which is the same starting price as Apple's ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and the Pixel 8 is priced starting at $699. Best Buy is currently offering pre-order bonuses for both devices, with Pixel 8 Pro purchases including a free Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel 8 pre-orders including free Pixel Buds Pro, with more details on those devices below. Pre-order customers can also receive up to $800 off with a qualified trade-in.

Google's new smartphones were introduced alongside the Pixel Watch 2 ($349.99 for Wi-Fi and $399.99 for cellular), which incorporates more advanced heart rate tracking and stress detection from Fitbit. There are new body-response and skin temperature sensors that work alongside heart rate and heart rate variability to detect potential signs of stress or reactions from alcohol, caffeine, and other substances.

The Pixel Watch 2 directly adopts an Apple feature, Safety Check. Google says that with Safety Check, you can let friends and family know where you are, setting a timer for a check in. When that timer expires, Safety Check prompts you to confirm that you are okay, and if there is no response, real-time location information is shared with emergency contacts.

As for battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 is now able to last for up to 24 hours, and it charges to full in 75 minutes. Design wise, it is lighter than the prior model, and it has a thinner domed cover over the circular face.

Google is also updating the $199.99 Pixel Buds Pro with new colors and new AI-powered features such as clearer calling for reduced noise, hearing wellness measurements that keep track of how loud your music is, conversation detection that pauses music when you start speaking, and improved latency through a new low-latency mode. Aside from the new colors, the updated feature set is available to all Pixel Buds Pro through a software update.

More information about Google's new products can be found on Google's website.

