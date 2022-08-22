Moment Unveils Magnetic iPhone and iPad Stands Designed in Partnership With YouTuber Sara Dietschy

by

Moment, known for its range of accessories for Apple's devices, today announced a new partnership with Sara Dietschy, which will see the launch of several new stands designed for the iPhone and iPad. Dietschy helped create the products and was aiming to develop the best possible desk accessories.

lab22 ipad stand
Releasing on Kickstarter under Dietschy's new LAB22 brand, the stands are designed feature a premium build, versatility, and adjustability. The Infinity Adjust Stand for the ‌iPad‌ attaches to Apple's modern iPads using a magnetic connection.

Made from aluminum, it has a triple pivot design that can adjust between 5 degrees and 90 degrees to meet multiple workflow needs. There are four hinges to hold the ‌iPad‌ in a stable position, and it can pivot between landscape and portrait orientations. The ‌iPad‌ stand comes in two sizes and is compatible with 12.9-inch iPad Pro models (third-generation and later), the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the iPad Air (fourth and fifth-generation).

There's also a Magnetic Phone Stand with Dual Wireless Charging. As the name suggests, it uses magnets to attach to an ‌iPhone‌, but it is not MagSafe so charging speeds are limited to 7.5W for iPhones. The charging base offers 5W speeds for AirPods or a secondary ‌iPhone‌.

lab22 iphone stand
As with most magnetic stands, the ‌iPhone‌ can be positioned in landscape or portrait orientation, and it features a USB-C charging plug. There's a pivot for adjusting the viewing angle from 5 degrees to 45 degrees, and it uses strong magnets to keep the ‌iPhone‌ secure. The stand is compatible with ‌MagSafe‌ iPhones.

To go along with the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ stands, LAB22 has also designed a matching headphone stand. Made from aluminum, the headphone stand is designed to hold most over-ear headphone models like the AirPods Max, with a plush microfiber pad offering a cushioned holder.

lab22 headphone stand
All three stands can be pre-ordered from Kickstarter for $199 total starting today. The ‌iPad‌ stand is priced at $119, the ‌iPhone‌ stand is priced at $89, and the headphone stand is priced at $59. Shipping is set to begin in January 2023.

Tag: Moment

Top Rated Comments

Morgenland Avatar
Morgenland
50 minutes ago at 09:11 am
Quite niche.

Totally funny: 'Shipping is set to begin in January 2023'

I am more in favor of investing my money in useful technology (e.g. more iPhone/iPad storage) than in any gimmickry.
And besides, the photos are not very informative: Can the viewing angle of the iPad stand be adjusted and do the hinges creak? Or does the base slip away as you type? Will it wobble?
Do you have to hold the stand with one hand when you want to take off the iPhone with the other one...

As holder for a store window display it seems useful.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamw Avatar
adamw
55 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Nice optional gear for Apple devices.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tobefirst ⚽️ Avatar
tobefirst ⚽️
49 minutes ago at 09:12 am
I like the look of that iPad stand a lot.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
giggles Avatar
giggles
47 minutes ago at 09:13 am
The "Surface Studio"-style iPad stand is cool but it would be cooler if they had a version that supported the (yet to be announced) M2 iPad Pro MagSafe charging system by routing an invisible wire thru the hinge.

The iPhone stand..did we really need another 7.5W "fake MagSafe" stand? That MagSafe module Apple supplies to OEMs must be really pricey or in short supply, I get it..still.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
waloshin Avatar
waloshin
54 minutes ago at 09:06 am
Quite nice. Without a newer phone with MagSafe I would imagine the iPhone dock would not charge an iPhone as there would be no way to keep the iPhone in the dock?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iDarth_Betar Avatar
iDarth_Betar
48 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Never really been interested in wireless charging. But the iPhone/AirPods stand really has me intrigued.

Very nice.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Exploded

Camera Upgrades for All iPhone 14 Models: Everything We Know

Saturday August 20, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date. iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
Read Full Article167 comments
top stories 20aug2022

Top Stories: iPhone 14 Event Targeted for September 7, iOS 16 Beta 6, and More

Saturday August 20, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It's not quite official, but it looks like we finally have a date for the big iPhone 14 event, so mark your calendars and read up on some of what we might see at the event. This week also saw the release of a sixth beta of iOS 16 with continued tweaks as Apple starts to lock things in ahead of the iPhone event and a public release of iOS 16 next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura likely...
Read Full Article21 comments
ipados 16 stage manager

Apple Criticized for 'Fundamentally Misguided' Approach to Stage Manager in iPadOS 16

Friday August 19, 2022 1:57 am PDT by
Stage Manager in the iPadOS 16 beta is receiving heavy criticism for being "fundamentally misguided" in its approach to bringing a new level of multitasking to the iPad experience, with some even calling on Apple to delay the feature entirely due to its shortcomings. Federico Viticci, the founder and editor in chief of MacStories and a prominent member of the Apple community, outlined his...
Read Full Article359 comments
tiktok logo

TikTok's In-App Browser Reportedly Capable of Monitoring Anything You Type

Thursday August 18, 2022 4:25 pm PDT by
TikTok's custom in-app browser on iOS reportedly injects JavaScript code into external websites that allows TikTok to monitor "all keyboard inputs and taps" while a user is interacting with a given website, according to security researcher Felix Krause, but TikTok has reportedly denied that the code is used for malicious reasons. Krause said TikTok's in-app browser "subscribes" to all...
Read Full Article149 comments
ios 16 android launcher 1

Copycat iOS Launcher on Android Surpasses 50 Million Downloads

Friday August 19, 2022 3:56 am PDT by
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16. The app is not new to the Google Play Store and has been recreating the iOS experience on Android for the last three years. Starting with iOS 13 and for every...
Read Full Article126 comments
safari icon blue banner

PSA: Safari Security Flaw 'Actively Exploited,' Update Your Apple Devices Now

Friday August 19, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
This week, Apple released critical software updates for Safari which fix a security flaw that exists in the browser across iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. Here's what you need to know. Specifically, the platform-wide fix is for a vulnerability in Safari's WebKit engine that Apple believes may have been "actively exploited" in the wild by hackers. The flaw, according to Apple, could...
Read Full Article168 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Planning to Hold iPhone 14 Event on September 7

Wednesday August 17, 2022 9:51 am PDT by
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Read Full Article250 comments