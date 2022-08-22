Moment Unveils Magnetic iPhone and iPad Stands Designed in Partnership With YouTuber Sara Dietschy
Moment, known for its range of accessories for Apple's devices, today announced a new partnership with Sara Dietschy, which will see the launch of several new stands designed for the iPhone and iPad. Dietschy helped create the products and was aiming to develop the best possible desk accessories.
Releasing on Kickstarter under Dietschy's new LAB22 brand, the stands are designed feature a premium build, versatility, and adjustability. The Infinity Adjust Stand for the iPad attaches to Apple's modern iPads using a magnetic connection.
Made from aluminum, it has a triple pivot design that can adjust between 5 degrees and 90 degrees to meet multiple workflow needs. There are four hinges to hold the iPad in a stable position, and it can pivot between landscape and portrait orientations. The iPad stand comes in two sizes and is compatible with 12.9-inch iPad Pro models (third-generation and later), the 11-inch iPad Pro, and the iPad Air (fourth and fifth-generation).
There's also a Magnetic Phone Stand with Dual Wireless Charging. As the name suggests, it uses magnets to attach to an iPhone, but it is not MagSafe so charging speeds are limited to 7.5W for iPhones. The charging base offers 5W speeds for AirPods or a secondary iPhone.
As with most magnetic stands, the iPhone can be positioned in landscape or portrait orientation, and it features a USB-C charging plug. There's a pivot for adjusting the viewing angle from 5 degrees to 45 degrees, and it uses strong magnets to keep the iPhone secure. The stand is compatible with MagSafe iPhones.
To go along with the iPhone and iPad stands, LAB22 has also designed a matching headphone stand. Made from aluminum, the headphone stand is designed to hold most over-ear headphone models like the AirPods Max, with a plush microfiber pad offering a cushioned holder.
All three stands can be pre-ordered from Kickstarter for $199 total starting today. The iPad stand is priced at $119, the iPhone stand is priced at $89, and the headphone stand is priced at $59. Shipping is set to begin in January 2023.
Top Rated Comments
Totally funny: 'Shipping is set to begin in January 2023'
I am more in favor of investing my money in useful technology (e.g. more iPhone/iPad storage) than in any gimmickry.
And besides, the photos are not very informative: Can the viewing angle of the iPad stand be adjusted and do the hinges creak? Or does the base slip away as you type? Will it wobble?
Do you have to hold the stand with one hand when you want to take off the iPhone with the other one...
As holder for a store window display it seems useful.
The iPhone stand..did we really need another 7.5W "fake MagSafe" stand? That MagSafe module Apple supplies to OEMs must be really pricey or in short supply, I get it..still.
Very nice.