iPhone 15 Rumor Report Card: The Biggest Hits and Misses
Apple this week unveiled four new iPhone 15 models at its "Wonderlust" event. As always, there were many rumors leading up to the event that gave us an idea of what to expect from the devices, but not all of them were accurate.
Below, we have recapped some of the bigger hits and misses from the iPhone 15 rumor mill.
Hits
- All four iPhone 15 models were widely rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port.
- iPhone 15 Pro models have a customizable Action button, and the nine supported types of actions were accurately leaked.
- iPhone 15 Pro models have an A17 chip manufactured with a 3nm process, an increased 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.
- iPhone 15 Pro models have thinner bezels around the screen.
- iPhone 15 Pro pricing starts at $999 for the 6.1-inch model, only Pro Max costs more.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max is exclusively capable of 5x optical zoom.
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have the Dynamic Island, a frosted glass back, and a 48-megapixel main camera lens.
- iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have a lightweight titanium frame available in Blue, Black, White, and Natural.
- iPhone 15 Pro models have a more repairable design like the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.
- iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in Black, Pink, Yellow, Blue, and Green.
- Apple abandoned plans to add solid-state buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro models, with the devices retaining physical buttons.
- "FineWoven" branding was used for non-leather Apple accessories.
- There is no "iPhone 15 Ultra" (an earlier rumor is a miss).
- Alongside the iPhone 15, the AirPods Pro charging case was updated with a USB-C port.
Misses
- iPhone 15 Pro models do not support Thunderbolt.
- iPhone 15 Pro models do not have a dark red color option.
- Rumors about price increases for both the Pro and Pro Max models were wrong.
- All four iPhone 15 models are not available with color-matched braided USB-C cables.
- There is no 2TB storage option that was rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models, with the highest capacity remaining 1TB.
- iPhone 15 models did not become eSIM-only in France.
- It was generally expected that iPhone 15 Pro models would have longer battery life with the more power-efficient A17 chip.
Honorable Mention
The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is not available in Black Titanium.
With so many rumors shared leading up to the iPhone event, this list is far from comprehensive, so feel free to discuss other hits and misses in the comments section.
