iPhone 15 Rumor Report Card: The Biggest Hits and Misses

by

Apple this week unveiled four new iPhone 15 models at its "Wonderlust" event. As always, there were many rumors leading up to the event that gave us an idea of what to expect from the devices, but not all of them were accurate.

iPhone 15 Rumor Report Card 2
Below, we have recapped some of the bigger hits and misses from the iPhone 15 rumor mill.

Hits

Misses

Honorable Mention

The second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is not available in Black Titanium.

Apple Watch Ultra Black Feature
With so many rumors shared leading up to the iPhone event, this list is far from comprehensive, so feel free to discuss other hits and misses in the comments section.

Top Rated Comments

locovaca Avatar
locovaca
26 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Other hits:
* Best camera on an iPhone ever
* Fastest iPhone ever
* More pro than ever
* They think we’ll love it
Score: 4 Votes
Mlrollin91 Avatar
Mlrollin91
25 minutes ago at 09:21 am
I think its time to stop listening to any rumors on price increases. The 12, 13, 14 and 15 all had months of rumors regarding price increases, some being as much as a $200 price increase. Each year they have fallen flat.
Score: 3 Votes
till Avatar
till
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
It was only one source, but the claim of 6GB RAM a few weeks ago is another big miss.
Score: 2 Votes
chrisdazzo Avatar
chrisdazzo
31 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Wait a second, the price increases didn't happen again?! That's like, five years in a row! I'm flabbergasted!
Score: 1 Votes
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
16 minutes ago at 09:29 am

Wait a second, the price increases didn't happen again?! That's like, five years in a row! I'm flabbergasted!
Six years. The iPhone X released at $1000 in 2017. With inflation that is about $1250 now so the Pro Max base model costs the same as the X did. Tech usually gets cheaper so this is continues evidence of that, even with Apple.
Score: 1 Votes
cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
16 minutes ago at 09:30 am
I'm surprised there are no new articles comparing the bezels now that it is confirmed.
Score: 1 Votes
