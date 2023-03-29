iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Multi-Use Action Button Instead of Mute Switch

by

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are rumored to feature a customizable Action button like the Apple Watch Ultra, according to a MacRumors forum member who leaked accurate details about the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Green 2
The source claimed the Action button will replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. They did not explain how the Action button will work, but it will presumably be customizable like it is on the Apple Watch Ultra, allowing users to map the button to various system functions for convenient access.

Apple's exact implementation remains to be seen, but here are some potential functions that could be controlled by tapping the Action button:

  • Ring/Silent
  • Do Not Disturb
  • Flashlight
  • Low Power Mode
  • Light/Dark Mode
  • Lock Rotation
  • Show the Home Screen
  • Show the Lock Screen
  • Open Control Center
  • Open Notification Center
  • Open Camera
  • Screenshot
  • Screen Recording
  • Run a Shortcut
  • Toggle on Reachability
  • Show the App Switcher
  • Show the App Library
  • Shazam
  • VoiceOver
  • Magnifier
  • Background Sounds

Most of these functions can already be controlled with Back Tap, an accessibility feature introduced with iOS 14. Back Tap lets you double or triple tap the back of an iPhone to trigger a certain action, such as turning on the flashlight or taking a screenshot. The feature can be set up in the Settings app under Accessibility → Touch → Back Tap.

On the Apple Watch Ultra, the Action button can be mapped to these apps and features:

  • Workout
  • Stopwatch
  • Waypoint
  • Backtrack
  • Dive
  • Flashlight
  • Shortcut

It was already rumored that the mute switch would be replaced with a button on iPhone 15 Pro models, but an Action button was mostly logical speculation until now. The source claimed the Action button will continue to work for a period after an iPhone runs out of battery thanks to the inclusion of a new low-power chip.

In addition to an Action button, iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to have a singular volume button that can adjust the volume both up and down. Both buttons are expected to have a solid-state design, meaning they will not physically move when pressed and instead provide haptic feedback from additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feeling of movement, similar to the Home button on the iPhone 7 and the latest iPhone SE.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 15 series in September as usual. These changes are only rumored for the Pro models, with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models still expected to have a mute switch and two volume buttons.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
2 minutes ago at 07:29 am
A solution to a problem no one has. Just leave the mute button FFS!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

