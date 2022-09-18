Dynamic Island Expected to Expand to All iPhone 15 Models
Apple plans to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models released next year, according to oft-accurate display industry analyst Ross Young. The feature is currently exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
In a tweet, Young said he expects the Dynamic Island to be available on the standard iPhone 15 models next year. However, he still does not expect the standard iPhone 15 models to be equipped with an LTPO display, suggesting that the devices will continue to lack ProMotion support and an always-on display option like Pro models have.
Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped area surrounding the Face ID sensors and front camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The feature can display system alerts for things like incoming phone calls and the Face ID authentication prompt, and it will also work with Live Activities in third-party apps when iOS 16.1 is released later this year.
In the past, Young accurately revealed that iPhone 13 Pro models and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro would feature ProMotion, that the sixth-generation iPad mini would be equipped with an 8.3-inch display, that the latest MacBook Air would have a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, and much more, giving him a very successful track record.
Top Rated Comments
How are people seriously this excited about a black blank area at the top that can grow to show stuff?
It seems like every other post on MR is about this thing. It can’t be that big a deal.