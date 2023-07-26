Kuo: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera That Can Capture More Light
The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models launching later this year will feature a 48-megapixel rear camera lens with a new stacked sensor design that can capture more light, according to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Writing on his Medium blog, Kuo said Apple has been able to overcome yield issues of the new stacked CMOS image sensor (CIS) design thanks to supplier Sony increasing its production capacity by 100-120% to meet Apple's demand, resulting in a significant reduction in supply for its Android partners.
Apple first introduced a 48-megapixel camera lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The lens enables users to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, which retain more detail in the image file for more editing flexibility. By contrast, last year's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus used a 12-megapixel camera lens.
Kuo's report corroborates a claim by Jeff Pu, an analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, who in May said the 48-megapixel lens on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light for improved image quality.
At the time, Pu said the stacked sensor was likely facing yield issues that could result in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus production delays. However, Kuo's latest report suggests Apple has resolved the situation, albeit to the detriment of its rivals.
Top Rated Comments
Give me an iOS fold the way only apple knows how and I’ll get onboard.
I get the operating model though. Consistent slow updates, maintain value and brand and keep it churning.
I just wish it had the magic where we would reinvent every few generations.
Don’t get me wrong still my favourite phone I can buy but surely a trillion dollar company can capture the imagination better than I can.