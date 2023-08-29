Apple to Buy TSMC's Entire Supply of 3nm Chips for 2023

by

Apple will receive all of TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process chips this year for upcoming iPhones, Macs, and iPads, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes.

3nm apple silicon feature
As early as May, Apple was known to have booked nearly 90% of the Taiwanese pure-play foundry for its upcoming next-gen devices. However, Apple is now projected to take 100% of TSMC's capacity in 2023, due to delays in Intel's wafer needs owing to later modifications to the company's CPU platform design plans.

Intel's lack of orders means TSMC's sales of 3nm chips will be significantly lower this year. While TSMC is still expected to experience significant growth in the fourth quarter as it starts mass producing ‌3nm‌ chips for Apple's needs, they too have been downgraded, according to DigiTimes' industry sources.

The report suggests TSMC's ‌3nm‌ process output may be reduced to 50,000-60,000 wafers monthly in the fourth quarter, down from the 80,000-100,000 units previously anticipated, due to a cutback in Apple's orders. The current monthly output of TSMC's ‌3nm‌ process is estimated at approximately 65,000 wafers, the outlet's sources said.

Apple's upcoming ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models are expected to feature the A17 Bionic processor, Apple's first ‌iPhone‌ chip based on TSMC's first-generation ‌‌3nm‌‌ process, also known as N3B. The ‌‌3nm‌‌ technology is said to deliver a 35% power efficiency improvement and 15% faster performance compared to 4nm, which was used to make the A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple's M3 chip for Macs and iPads is also expected to use the ‌‌3nm‌‌ process. The first M3 devices are expected to include an updated 13-inch MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac, both of which could arrive as early as this October.

New OLED iPad Pro models coming early next year are also likely to be powered by M3 chips, while Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models coming in 2024 will feature ‌M3‌ Pro and ‌‌M3‌‌ Max chips.

According to an App Store developer log obtained by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is currently testing a new chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, and 36GB of memory, which could be the base-level M3 Pro for the next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models launching next year.

Apple may also be actively testing an M3 version of the Mac mini, according to Gurman. The Mac is said to be carrying the model identifier "Mac 15,12" and includes eight CPU cores (consisting of four efficiency cores and four performance cores), 10 graphics processor cores, and 24GB of RAM.

According to The Information, future Apple silicon chips built on the ‌‌3nm‌‌ process will feature up to four dies, which would support up to 40 compute cores. The M2 chip has a 10-core CPU and the ‌‌‌M2‌‌‌ Pro and Max have 12-core CPUs, so ‌‌3nm‌‌ could significantly boost multi-core performance. At minimum, ‌‌3nm‌‌ should provide the biggest performance and efficiency leap to Apple's chips since 2020.

TSMC is also working on an enhanced ‌‌3nm‌‌ process called N3E. Apple devices will eventually migrate to the N3E generation, which is expected to enter commercial production in the second half of 2023, but actual shipments will not ramp up until 2024, according to DigiTimes.

Tags: TSMC, DigiTimes, 3nm Guide

Top Rated Comments

Kraszim Avatar
Kraszim
10 minutes ago at 03:35 am

I have that meme in my head now of the seagulls going MINE MINE MINE MINE. What movie is that from?
Finding Nemo
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 All Colors Mock Feature

Here Are All the iPhone 15 Colors We Expect From Apple

Friday August 25, 2023 2:18 pm PDT by
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, ‌iPhone‌ lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Read Full Article204 comments
Apple Watch Solo Loops

Apple's September Event: New Products to Expect Beyond the iPhone 15

Monday August 28, 2023 4:40 am PDT by
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall event this year on Tuesday, September 12, when it will announce its new flagship iPhone 15 lineup, but there are a few more products expected to be unveiled as well. Keep reading to learn everything we know about what else Apple is expected to announce at the event beyond the iPhone 15. Apple Watch Series 9 This year, Apple is expected to...
Read Full Article75 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 15: 15+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Friday August 25, 2023 9:21 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced in just a matter of weeks, introducing over a dozen upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation standard iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable ...
Read Full Article46 comments
iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Feature 2

iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: 20+ Upgrades and Changes to Expect

Wednesday August 23, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in less than a month, introducing over 20 upgrades and changes to surpass the iPhone 14 Pro models introduced last year. After over a year of rumors about the upcoming devices, we have compiled all of the key differences the next-generation "Pro" iPhone models are expected to feature based on information from reliable...
Read Full Article211 comments
top stories 26aug2023

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 17 Beta 7, and More

Saturday August 26, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The Apple rumor mill remains busy, as reports about the iPhone 15 lineup are continuing to fly with only a few weeks until Apple officially introduces the new models. Apple is also wrapping up work on iOS 17 to release it to the public right around the same time. While the iPhone reliably gets annual updates, this week we also took a look at a number of other Apple products that are quite a...
Read Full Article42 comments
iPhone 15 Blue Top Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments to Apple Expected to Ramp Up This Week

Monday August 28, 2023 8:58 am PDT by
Apple will begin receiving mass shipments of the iPhone 15 Pro Max this week, according to information shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in September, despite concerns over a production delay, but customers might need to order one quickly if they want launch-day delivery. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, ...
Read Full Article77 comments