iPhone 15 Pro to Start at 128GB Storage With 8GB of RAM — TrendForce
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacity options as the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to information shared today by Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
The research firm reiterated its claim that both iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, compared to 6GB for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Increased RAM can contribute to improved performance, particularly for multitasking. The lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will have 6GB of RAM, the research firm said.
TrendForce believes the iPhone 15 Pro will start at $999 in the U.S., just like the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the research firm predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will start at $1,199, which would be a $100 price increase compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
All four iPhone 15 models are expected to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are rumored for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, a periscope lens with up to 6x optical zoom on the Pro Max, and more.
Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. A live stream of the event will be available on YouTube, on Apple's website, and in the Apple Events app for the Apple TV.
