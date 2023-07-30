iPhone 15 Pro Said to Be 'Easier to Repair' Like iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

by

Following in the footsteps of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a redesigned chassis that makes the devices "easier to repair," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 14 Pro Cracked Glass
This change could result in the iPhone 15 Pro models having removable back glass. With the chassis redesign, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus became the first iPhone models that can be opened from both the front and back sides of the device since the iPhone 4S in 2011. The internal redesign did not extend to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which can still only be opened from the display side, at least for authorized repairs.

Removable back glass would likely lead to significantly lower repair fees for iPhone 15 Pro models with cracked back glass for customers without AppleCare+ coverage. Apple's out-of-warranty fees for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with back glass damage range from $169 to $199, compared to $499 to $549 for iPhone 14 Pro models.

iFixit's Kyle Wiens last year said the iPhone 14 represented "the most substantial iPhone redesign" since the iPhone X given the increased repairability. He added that the changes were "such a big deal that it should have been Apple's big announcement—the iPhone has been redesigned from the inside out to make it easier to repair."

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup in September. Gurman reiterated that all of the devices will be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while he expects the Pro models to feature a titanium frame, thinner bezels around the display, a faster chip manufactured with TSMC's 3nm process, a customizable Action button, and more. He believes price increases are possible in some countries, at least for the Pro models.

Related Roundup: iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: Mark Gurman

Popular Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely to Start at $1,199 to $1,299, Says Analyst

Wednesday July 26, 2023 2:00 pm PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will likely be more expensive than the current models, according to Tim Long, an analyst at British bank Barclays. Long said this information is based on conversations with supply chain companies in Asia. In a research note this month, obtained by MacRumors, Long said he expects the iPhone 15 Pro to cost up to $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the...
Read Full Article293 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Two Volume Buttons and Titanium Feature Blue Green

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Options Potentially Revealed in iOS 17 Code: Flashlight, Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and More

Wednesday July 26, 2023 8:20 am PDT by
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 17 to developers yesterday, and among the changes in the latest beta are some new code snippets that potentially hint at functionality for the rumored Action button on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Action button, which could be similar to the Apple Watch Ultra's Action button but with more phone-focused options, is expected to be...
Read Full Article160 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Blue Green

Everything New in iOS 17 Beta 4

Wednesday July 26, 2023 2:20 am PDT by
Apple has released the fourth beta of the upcoming iOS 17 software release to developers for testing purposes, and like almost all new betas, the operating system brings a number of small tweaks and changes as Apple refines the software ahead of launch. Here's everything new that we've found so far in the fourth beta of iOS 17. NameDrop Toggle In the AirDrop menu in Settings, Apple has...
Read Full Article31 comments
icloud photos

Apple's 'My Photo Stream' Service Shuts Down on Wednesday, Here's What You Need to Do

Tuesday July 25, 2023 5:23 am PDT by
Apple last month announced that its "My Photo Stream" service is set to shut down on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, which means customers who are still using that feature need to transition to using iCloud Photos before that date. Keep reading to learn what it means for you and whether you need to take action. What is My Photo Stream? Originally launched in 2011, My Photo Stream is a free...
Read Full Article72 comments