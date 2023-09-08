'iPhone 15 Pro Max' Name Reportedly Confirmed, 'iPhone 15 Ultra' Not Expected This Year

Apple's highest-end iPhone this year will be named iPhone 15 Pro Max, instead of iPhone 15 Ultra, according to a report on Friday from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The other devices in the lineup will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro.



Gurman himself previously reported that Apple has considered Ultra branding for its highest-end iPhone, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, and it is possible it will be used for the iPhone 16 Ultra with a larger 6.9-inch display next year. For now, however, it appears that Pro Max branding will live on for at least another year.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to exclusively feature an upgraded telephoto lens with up to 6x optical zoom, compared to a 3x limit on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The device is also expected to feature a titanium frame, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, thinner bezels, Wi-Fi 6E support, and more. iPhone 15 Pro Max pricing is rumored to start at $1,199 in the U.S., which would be $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned for our in-depth coverage of Apple's announcements, including in-person coverage from Steve Jobs Theater.