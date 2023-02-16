iPhone 15 Pro's USB-C Port Shown Off in Leaked Image

With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is planning to adopt a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port in order to comply with regulatory changes that are being introduced in Europe. The USB-C port has been widely rumored at this point, but a first look at the actual iPhone 15 Pro chassis with included USB-C port was today provided to MacRumors and later shared on Twitter by leaker Unknownz21.



It's not hard to imagine what a USB-C port on an iPhone looks like as a replacement for a Lightning port because Apple already uses USB-C ports for iPhones and Macs, but it is always interesting to get a look at leaked components. In addition to confirming a USB-C port for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, the image also provides the first glimpse at the tweaked curves rumored for the device.

Apple is expected to make some minor design updates to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ chassis, adding a deeper curve that's visible in the leaked image. The company is also rumored to be transitioning to a titanium material instead of stainless steel, and the brushed metal of the device does look like it has a titanium finish.

With the transition to USB-C, Apple is planning to replace the E75 Lightning Controller with an E85 Port Controller, according to Unknownz21.

Note that while it is the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ shown with a USB-C port, the port update is coming to the entire ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup, including the standard ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, as well as the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. The design refinements will be limited to the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models.