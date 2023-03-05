iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro.
iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili
As previously rumored, the videos appear to confirm that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation, but the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels do not appear to have any noticeable changes. The bezels on all four iPhone 15 models are also expected to be slightly curved around the edges, similar to the iPhone 11 series.
The videos also appear to confirm that the Dynamic Island will be expanded to all four iPhone 15 models, marking the end of the notch on Apple's latest-generation iPhones. The Dynamic Island is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.
iPhone 15 series via Douyin
With even thinner bezels around the display, the iPhone 15 Pro models could have a similar appearance as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. Rumors suggest the Pro models will also feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel, and solid-state volume, mute, and power buttons that do not physically move when pressed.
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may spark a "replacement demand" among owners of older iPhones, due to the significant improvements enabled by the A17 processor, Apple's first iPhone chip based on TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process. That's according to suppliers involved in Apple's iPhone supply chain. Quoting from the latest DigiTimes industry report:
Apple plans to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available in Yellow this spring, according to a Weibo post shared by Japanese blog Mac Otakara. However, we cannot independently confirm if the Weibo account has a proven track record.
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option.
Multiple rumors have indicated that a handful of design changes are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but one that until now has gone under the radar is the possibility that the volume controls on the side of the device will be a single unified rocker button.
Apple today announced increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.
Apple is closing its Northlake Mall location in Charlotte, North Carolina, after multiple shootings in the area, according to a report from Bloomberg. Employees were informed that the location would be shutting down immediately, even though it was open on Wednesday morning.
