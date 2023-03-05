iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass Leak Reveals Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

While the iPhone 15 lineup is still around six months away, front glass panels for the devices were allegedly leaked today in a pair of videos shared on Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin. The videos were later posted to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro.

iPhone 14 Pro front glass (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro front glass (right) via Bilibili

As previously rumored , the videos appear to confirm that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation, but the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels do not appear to have any noticeable changes. The bezels on all four iPhone 15 models are also expected to be slightly curved around the edges, similar to the iPhone 11 series.

The videos also appear to confirm that the Dynamic Island will be expanded to all four iPhone 15 models, marking the end of the notch on Apple's latest-generation iPhones. The Dynamic Island is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 15 series via Douyin

With even thinner bezels around the display, the iPhone 15 Pro models could have a similar appearance as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8. Rumors suggest the Pro models will also feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel, and solid-state volume, mute, and power buttons that do not physically move when pressed.

Apple is expected to announce its next iPhone lineup in September as usual. For the latest rumors, read our iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro roundups.